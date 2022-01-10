College football underclassmen who intend to enter 2022 NFL draft
With the bowl season complete, premier college football players who have been in school for three or four seasons and still have eligibility remaining must weigh the positives and negatives of returning to continue their college careers or turning professional.
Below is list of notable underclassmen who already have declared their intentions to enter the 2022 NFL draft. Those players had until Jan. 17 to file declaration papers with the league, with a 72-hour period to reconsider after filing. At that time, an official list of underclassmen in the 2022 draft will be released by the NFL.
The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.
Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
Alec Anderson, OT, UCLA
Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State
Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame
Amare Barno, DE, Virginia Tech
David Bell, WR, Purdue
Dane Belton, S, Iowa
Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma
Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma
Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
Snoop Conner, RB, Mississippi
Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State
Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
Nick Cross, S, Maryland
Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU
Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
Jerrion Ealy, RB, Mississippi
Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan
Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa
Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M
Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina
Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
Christopher Hinton, DT, Michigan
Brock Hoffman, C, Virginia Tech
Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Drake Jackson, DE, USC
Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska
George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
Zonovan Knight, RB, North Carolina State
DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
Drake London, WR, USC
Sincere McCormick, RB, Texas-San Antonio
Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon
Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State
David Ojabo, LB, Michigan
Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA
Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
Chris Steele, CB, USC
Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC
Luke Tenuta, OT, Virginia Tech
Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State
Tre Turner, WR, Virginia Tech
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech
Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State
Devon Williams, WR, Oregon
Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon
Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft 2022: Underclassmen who intend to leave college early