College football underclassmen who intend to enter 2022 NFL draft

With the bowl season complete, premier college football players who have been in school for three or four seasons and still have eligibility remaining must weigh the positives and negatives of returning to continue their college careers or turning professional.

Below is list of notable underclassmen who already have declared their intentions to enter the 2022 NFL draft. Those players had until Jan. 17 to file declaration papers with the league, with a 72-hour period to reconsider after filing. At that time, an official list of underclassmen in the 2022 draft will be released by the NFL.

Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

Alec Anderson, OT, UCLA

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame

Amare Barno, DE, Virginia Tech

David Bell, WR, Purdue

Dane Belton, S, Iowa

Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

Snoop Conner, RB, Mississippi

Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Nick Cross, S, Maryland

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Jerrion Ealy, RB, Mississippi

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan

Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Christopher Hinton, DT, Michigan

Brock Hoffman, C, Virginia Tech

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Drake Jackson, DE, USC

Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Zonovan Knight, RB, North Carolina State

DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

Drake London, WR, USC

Sincere McCormick, RB, Texas-San Antonio

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon

Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State

David Ojabo, LB, Michigan

Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA

Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Chris Steele, CB, USC

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC

Luke Tenuta, OT, Virginia Tech

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

Tre Turner, WR, Virginia Tech

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech

Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State

Devon Williams, WR, Oregon

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft 2022: Underclassmen who intend to leave college early