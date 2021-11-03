College football Twitter reacts to controversial CFP rankings

The College Football Playoff rankings are always controversial. The first edition of the CFP rankings in 2021 is no different.

As expected, the Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1. Alabama follows the Dawgs at No. 2. Interestingly, undefeated Michigan State is behind the Crimson Tide. Michigan State has a much tougher remaining schedule than Alabama and would likely surpass them if they win out.

Oregon is properly ranked ahead of Ohio State since the Ducks won in Columbus. Yes, Oregon has a bad loss to Stanford, but what happens on the field matters.

Cincinnati is ranked No. 6, so things are not looking great for the Bearcats. They may need some help before the end of the season to get in the CFP.

The biggest shock of the rankings (perhaps outside of Mississippi State being ranked No. 17) is that the Oklahoma Sooners are ranked No. 9 despite being undefeated. The Sooners have had numerous close games and will get a chance to be ranked higher due to their back-loaded schedule.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the initial CFP rankings:

Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through October 30. Where does your team rank? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/kicDZmW0rd — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 2, 2021

Highest ranked team in initial Playoff rankings with: • 0 losses – SEC

• 1 loss – SEC

• 2 losses – SEC

• 3 losses – SEC — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 3, 2021

Oklahoma, 9-0. Ranked No. 8 in the CFP rankings. pic.twitter.com/CcCH635jKX — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 2, 2021

Cincinnati #Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder said he was asked to speak on ESPN's CFP rankings show tonight, and that he respectfully passed on the opportunity. — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) November 2, 2021

For the 3rd time, the top 2 teams in the CFP rankings are from the same conference: *2021 Week 1: Georgia and Alabama

*2017 Week 2: Georgia and Alabama

*2017 Week 1: Georgia and Alabama pic.twitter.com/gnfXLLQIAs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 2, 2021

The CFP rankings were just announced on ESPN and my MSU Spartans are number 3!! I’m really happy BUT @MSU_Football has to block out all of the fan fare and noise and concentrate on Purdue. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 2, 2021

The Dawgs are #1 in the first CFP rankings of the season as expected pic.twitter.com/j63pzmEfqn — Barstool UGA (@ugabarstool) November 2, 2021

For the first time ever, the Playoff Committee rankings do not include Clemson. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 2, 2021

What would an 8-team Playoff look like?🤔 pic.twitter.com/yVovWEyIZB — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 2, 2021

The CFP committee does not exist to create the most deserving playoff They exist to create the best product for advertisers and TV execs Once they admit that these rankings won’t be so controversial — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 2, 2021

I don't know what @OU_Football fans are so upset about…in a few years when they're in the #SEC then they don't even have to win all their games and will be ranked #2 #Patience @CFBPlayoff — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 2, 2021

"You have to worry about what's behind you, not just what's in front of you, so clearly the Bearcats are going to need some help." @KirkHerbstreit on Cincinnati at No. 6 in the latest CFP rankings: pic.twitter.com/pJE07X5xdR — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 2, 2021

Oklahoma rest of the season pic.twitter.com/LhgqRRGzDK — Bruce🍺 (@shake__anjake) November 2, 2021

