Breaking News:

Braves knock off Astros to win World Series, ending Atlanta's championship drought

College football Twitter reacts to controversial CFP rankings

James Morgan
·3 min read

The College Football Playoff rankings are always controversial. The first edition of the CFP rankings in 2021 is no different.

As expected, the Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1. Alabama follows the Dawgs at No. 2. Interestingly, undefeated Michigan State is behind the Crimson Tide. Michigan State has a much tougher remaining schedule than Alabama and would likely surpass them if they win out.

Oregon is properly ranked ahead of Ohio State since the Ducks won in Columbus. Yes, Oregon has a bad loss to Stanford, but what happens on the field matters.

Cincinnati is ranked No. 6, so things are not looking great for the Bearcats. They may need some help before the end of the season to get in the CFP.

The biggest shock of the rankings (perhaps outside of Mississippi State being ranked No. 17) is that the Oklahoma Sooners are ranked No. 9 despite being undefeated. The Sooners have had numerous close games and will get a chance to be ranked higher due to their back-loaded schedule.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the initial CFP rankings:

More Football!

UGA football in top schools for former Florida commit

UGA at Tennessee kickoff time, TV set

UGA football in top schools for 4-star Robby Washington

Recommended Stories