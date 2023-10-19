College football TV schedule: Week 8 games, TV info for Saturday
Ohio State hosts Penn State and Tennessee travels to Alabama to headline the Week 8 college football TV schedule on Saturday.
The OSU-Penn State winner will have the inside track on all the relevant goals, including a Big Ten title game appearance and a College Football Playoff spot. The Buckeyes have won five in a row against the Nittany Lions in Columbus and the last six games in the series overall.
The Vols and Crimson Tide play what could be termed as a CFP eliminator on Saturday, with both teams owning a loss. Tennessee's SEC East hopes would be all but sealed with a loss, while Alabama could still win the SEC West with a loss Saturday since its other loss was to Texas.
Here's a look at this week's college football TV schedule:
College football Week 8 TV schedule
All times Central
Thursday, October 19
6 p.m. — James Madison at Marshall, ESPN
6 p.m. — Rice at Tulsa, ESPN2
6:30 p.m. — North Carolina Central at Morgan State, ESPNU
Friday, October 20
6 p.m. — SMU at Temple, ESPN
Saturday, October 21
11 a.m. — Penn State at Ohio State, FOX
11 a.m. — UCF at Oklahoma, ABC
11 a.m. — Air Force at Navy, CBS
11 a.m. — Mississippi State at Arkansas
11 a.m. — Memphis at UAB, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Norfolk State at Howard, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Boston College at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
11 a.m. — Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — Western Michigan at Ohio, CBS Sports Network
11 a.m. — Baylor at Cincinnati, ESPN+
2 p.m. — Lincoln at Tennessee State, ESPN+
2:30 p.m. — Tennessee at Alabama, CBS
2:30 p.m. — Washington State at Oregon, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Iowa, NBC
2:30 p.m. — Oklahoma State at West Virginia, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — North Texas at Tulane, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Illinois, FS1
2:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Missouri, SEC Network
2:30 p.m. — Pitt at Wake Forest, ACC Network
2:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. — South Florida at UConn, CBS Sports Network
3 p.m. — Texas at Houston, FOX
3 p.m. — Toledo at Miami (OH), ESPNU
5:30 p.m. — Virginia at North Carolina, CW Network
6 p.m. — Ole Miss at Auburn, ESPN
6 p.m. — TCU at Kansas State, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Texas Tech at BYU, FS1
6 p.m. — Utah State at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — Appalachian State at Old Dominion, NFL Network
6:30 p.m. — Duke at Florida State, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Michigan at Michigan State, NBC
6:30 p.m. — Army at LSU, SEC Network
7 p.m. — Utah at USC, ABC
7 p.m. — Clemson at Miami (Fla.), ACC Network
7 p.m. — Georgia State at Louisiana, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Nevada at San Diego State, FS2
9:30 p.m. — UCLA at Stanford, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — Montana State at Sacramento State, ESPN2
9:30 p.m. — Arizona State at Washington, FS1
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football TV schedule: Week 8 games, TV info for Saturday