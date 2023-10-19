College football TV schedule: Week 8 games, TV info for Saturday

Ohio State hosts Penn State and Tennessee travels to Alabama to headline the Week 8 college football TV schedule on Saturday.

The OSU-Penn State winner will have the inside track on all the relevant goals, including a Big Ten title game appearance and a College Football Playoff spot. The Buckeyes have won five in a row against the Nittany Lions in Columbus and the last six games in the series overall.

The Vols and Crimson Tide play what could be termed as a CFP eliminator on Saturday, with both teams owning a loss. Tennessee's SEC East hopes would be all but sealed with a loss, while Alabama could still win the SEC West with a loss Saturday since its other loss was to Texas.

Here's a look at this week's college football TV schedule:

College football Week 8 TV schedule

All times Central

Thursday, October 19

6 p.m. — James Madison at Marshall, ESPN

6 p.m. — Rice at Tulsa, ESPN2

6:30 p.m. — North Carolina Central at Morgan State, ESPNU

Friday, October 20

6 p.m. — SMU at Temple, ESPN

Saturday, October 21

11 a.m. — Penn State at Ohio State, FOX

11 a.m. — UCF at Oklahoma, ABC

11 a.m. — Air Force at Navy, CBS

11 a.m. — Mississippi State at Arkansas

11 a.m. — Memphis at UAB, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Norfolk State at Howard, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Boston College at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — Western Michigan at Ohio, CBS Sports Network

11 a.m. — Baylor at Cincinnati, ESPN+

2 p.m. — Lincoln at Tennessee State, ESPN+

2:30 p.m. — Tennessee at Alabama, CBS

2:30 p.m. — Washington State at Oregon, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Iowa, NBC

2:30 p.m. — Oklahoma State at West Virginia, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — North Texas at Tulane, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Illinois, FS1

2:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Missouri, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. — Pitt at Wake Forest, ACC Network

2:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

2:30 p.m. — South Florida at UConn, CBS Sports Network

3 p.m. — Texas at Houston, FOX

3 p.m. — Toledo at Miami (OH), ESPNU

5:30 p.m. — Virginia at North Carolina, CW Network

6 p.m. — Ole Miss at Auburn, ESPN

6 p.m. — TCU at Kansas State, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Texas Tech at BYU, FS1

6 p.m. — Utah State at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Appalachian State at Old Dominion, NFL Network

6:30 p.m. — Duke at Florida State, ABC

6:30 p.m. — Michigan at Michigan State, NBC

6:30 p.m. — Army at LSU, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Utah at USC, ABC

7 p.m. — Clemson at Miami (Fla.), ACC Network

7 p.m. — Georgia State at Louisiana, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Nevada at San Diego State, FS2

9:30 p.m. — UCLA at Stanford, ESPN

9:30 p.m. — Montana State at Sacramento State, ESPN2

9:30 p.m. — Arizona State at Washington, FS1

