College football TV schedule: Week 3 games, TV info

Tennessee's trip to Florida headlines the Week 3 college football schedule on Saturday.

It's not the best Saturday in terms of headline games, dwarfed by next week's slate that includes Ohio State-Notre Dame, Colorado-Oregon, Florida State-Clemson and Ole Miss-Alabama among other matchups.

Tennessee-Florida is not the only SEC game on Saturday. LSU travels to Mississippi State in a late-morning game at Starkville. Georgia looks to repeat as SEC champions, starting with the conference opener against South Carolina.

Here's a look at this week's college football TV schedule:

PICK 'EM: SEC Week 3 score predictions: Expert picks for winner of every college football game

College football Week 3 TV schedule

All times Central

Thursday, September 14

6:30 p.m. — Navy at Memphis, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — Bethune Cookman at Miami (Fla.), ACC Network

Friday, September 15

6 p.m. — Army at UTSA, ESPN

6 p.m. — Virginia at Maryland, FS1

7 p.m. — Utah State at Air Force, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, September 16

11 a.m. — Penn State at Illinois, FOX

11 a.m. — Florida State at Boston College, ABC

11 a.m. — LSU at Mississippi State, ESPN

11 a.m. — Wake Forest at Old Dominion, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Iowa State at Ohio, ESPNU

11 a.m. — North Dakota at Boise State, FS1

11 a.m. — Kansas State at Missouri, SEC Network

11 a.m. — Louisville at Indiana, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — Liberty at Buffalo, CBS Sports Network

11 a.m. — Long Island University at Baylor, ESPN+

1 p.m. — VMI at NC State, CW Network

1 p.m. — Weber State at Utah, Pac-12 Network

1:30 p.m. — Central Michigan at Notre Dame, Peacock

2:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Georgia, CBS

2:30 p.m. — Alabama at South Florida, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Minnesota at North Carolina, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Oklahoma at Tulsa, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. — San Diego State at Oregon State, FS1

2:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Duke, ACC Network

2:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

2:30 p.m. — Western Michigan at Iowa, Big Ten Network

2:30 p.m. — FIU at UConn, CBS Sports Network

3 p.m. — Western Kentucky at Ohio State, FOX

3 p.m. — Tulane at Southern Miss, ESPNU

3 p.m. — Louisiana Monroe at Texas A&M, SEC Network

3 p.m. — Idaho at Cal, Pac-12 Network

4 p.m. — Washington at Michigan State, Peacock

4 p.m. — NC Central at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

4 p.m. — Northern Colorado at Washington State, Pac-12 Network

5:30 p.m. — Villanova at UCF, ESPN+

6 p.m. — Tennessee at Florida, ESPN

6 p.m. — Northern Illinois at Nebraska, FS1

6 p.m. — Vanderbilt at UNLV, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — James Madison at Troy, NFL Network

6 p.m. — Samford at Auburn, SEC Network+ and ESPN+

6 p.m. — South Alabama at Oklahoma State, ESPN+

6 p.m. — Miami (OH) at Cincinnati, ESPN+

6 p.m. — Tarleton State at Texas Tech, ESPN+

6 p.m. — Murray State at MTSU, ESPN+

6:30 p.m. — Pitt at West Virginia, ABC

6:30 p.m. — Syracuse at Purdue, NBC

6:30 p.m. — BYU at Arkansas, ESPN2

6:30 p.m. — Akron at Kentucky, ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Ole Miss, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. — Bowling Green at Michigan, Big Ten Network

7 p.m. — TCU at Houston, FOX

7 p.m. — Florida Atlantic at Clemson, ACC Network

7 p.m. — Hawaii at Oregon, Pac-12 Network

7 p.m. — Sacramento State at Stanford, Pac-12 Network

7 p.m. — Wyoming at Texas, Longhorn Network

9 p.m. — Colorado State at Colorado, ESPN

9 p.m. — UTEP at Arizona, Pac-12 Network

9:30 p.m. — Fresno State at Arizona State, FS1

9:30 p.m. — Kansas at Nevada, CBS Sports Network

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football TV schedule: Week 3 games, TV info for Saturday