College football TV schedule: Week 3 games, TV info
Tennessee's trip to Florida headlines the Week 3 college football schedule on Saturday.
It's not the best Saturday in terms of headline games, dwarfed by next week's slate that includes Ohio State-Notre Dame, Colorado-Oregon, Florida State-Clemson and Ole Miss-Alabama among other matchups.
Tennessee-Florida is not the only SEC game on Saturday. LSU travels to Mississippi State in a late-morning game at Starkville. Georgia looks to repeat as SEC champions, starting with the conference opener against South Carolina.
Here's a look at this week's college football TV schedule:
College football Week 3 TV schedule
All times Central
Thursday, September 14
6:30 p.m. — Navy at Memphis, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — Bethune Cookman at Miami (Fla.), ACC Network
Friday, September 15
6 p.m. — Army at UTSA, ESPN
6 p.m. — Virginia at Maryland, FS1
7 p.m. — Utah State at Air Force, CBS Sports Network
Saturday, September 16
11 a.m. — Penn State at Illinois, FOX
11 a.m. — Florida State at Boston College, ABC
11 a.m. — LSU at Mississippi State, ESPN
11 a.m. — Wake Forest at Old Dominion, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Iowa State at Ohio, ESPNU
11 a.m. — North Dakota at Boise State, FS1
11 a.m. — Kansas State at Missouri, SEC Network
11 a.m. — Louisville at Indiana, Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — Liberty at Buffalo, CBS Sports Network
11 a.m. — Long Island University at Baylor, ESPN+
1 p.m. — VMI at NC State, CW Network
1 p.m. — Weber State at Utah, Pac-12 Network
1:30 p.m. — Central Michigan at Notre Dame, Peacock
2:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Georgia, CBS
2:30 p.m. — Alabama at South Florida, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Minnesota at North Carolina, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Oklahoma at Tulsa, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — San Diego State at Oregon State, FS1
2:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Duke, ACC Network
2:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. — Western Michigan at Iowa, Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. — FIU at UConn, CBS Sports Network
3 p.m. — Western Kentucky at Ohio State, FOX
3 p.m. — Tulane at Southern Miss, ESPNU
3 p.m. — Louisiana Monroe at Texas A&M, SEC Network
3 p.m. — Idaho at Cal, Pac-12 Network
4 p.m. — Washington at Michigan State, Peacock
4 p.m. — NC Central at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
4 p.m. — Northern Colorado at Washington State, Pac-12 Network
5:30 p.m. — Villanova at UCF, ESPN+
6 p.m. — Tennessee at Florida, ESPN
6 p.m. — Northern Illinois at Nebraska, FS1
6 p.m. — Vanderbilt at UNLV, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — James Madison at Troy, NFL Network
6 p.m. — Samford at Auburn, SEC Network+ and ESPN+
6 p.m. — South Alabama at Oklahoma State, ESPN+
6 p.m. — Miami (OH) at Cincinnati, ESPN+
6 p.m. — Tarleton State at Texas Tech, ESPN+
6 p.m. — Murray State at MTSU, ESPN+
6:30 p.m. — Pitt at West Virginia, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Syracuse at Purdue, NBC
6:30 p.m. — BYU at Arkansas, ESPN2
6:30 p.m. — Akron at Kentucky, ESPNU
6:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Ole Miss, SEC Network
6:30 p.m. — Bowling Green at Michigan, Big Ten Network
7 p.m. — TCU at Houston, FOX
7 p.m. — Florida Atlantic at Clemson, ACC Network
7 p.m. — Hawaii at Oregon, Pac-12 Network
7 p.m. — Sacramento State at Stanford, Pac-12 Network
7 p.m. — Wyoming at Texas, Longhorn Network
9 p.m. — Colorado State at Colorado, ESPN
9 p.m. — UTEP at Arizona, Pac-12 Network
9:30 p.m. — Fresno State at Arizona State, FS1
9:30 p.m. — Kansas at Nevada, CBS Sports Network
