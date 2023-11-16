College football TV schedule: Week 12 games, TV info for Saturday
The Week 12 college football TV schedule is headlined by Georgia's trip to Tennessee in the Vols' final SEC on CBS game.
No. 1 Georgia is in a good spot for the CFP, but the margin of error is smaller given the amount of teams with good resumes in the top 10. A loss at good-but-not-great Tennessee might be the worst loss of any team with legitimate CFP aspirations.
Will a bad loss creep up somewhere else? Michigan travels to Maryland while Washington goes to Oregon State. The latter is a game set up for an upset alert, given Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's experience in big games and Washington's recent downtick in performance.
Here's a look at this week's college football TV schedule:
PICK 'EM: College football score predictions: Expert picks against the spread for Week 12 SEC games
College football Week 12 TV schedule
All times Central
Thursday, November 16
6 p.m. — Boston College at Pitt, ESPN
Friday, November 17
8 p.m. — South Florida at UTSA, ESPN2
9:30 p.m. — Colorado at Washington State, FS1
Saturday, November 18
11 a.m. — Michigan at Maryland, FOX
11 a.m. — Louisville at Miami (Fla.), ABC
11 a.m. — Oklahoma at BYU, ESPN
11 a.m. — SMU at Memphis, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Harvard at Yale, ESPNU
11 a.m. — East Carolina at Navy, ESPNews
11 a.m. — Rutgers at Penn State, FS1
11 a.m. — Louisiana Monroe at Ole Miss
11 a.m. — Michigan State at Indiana, Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — Purdue at Northwestern, Big Ten Network alternate
11 a.m. — Coastal Carolina at Army, CBS Sports Network
1:30 p.m. — Utah at Arizona, Pac-12 Network
2 p.m. — Duke at Virginia, CW Network
2:30 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, CBS
2:30 p.m. — UCLA at USC, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Wake Forest at Notre Dame, NBC
2:30 p.m. — UNC at Clemson, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — Illinois at Iowa, FS1
2:30 p.m. — NC State at Virginia Tech, ACC Network
2:30 p.m. — Louisiana at Troy, NFL Network
2:30 p.m. — UNLV at Air Force, CBS Sports Network
3 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona State, FOX
3 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Houston, ESPN2
3 p.m. — New Mexico State at Auburn, SEC Network
3 p.m. — Minnesota at Ohio State, Big Ten Network
4 p.m. — UCF at Texas Tech, FS2
5:30 p.m. — North Alabama at Florida State, CW Network
5:30 p.m. — Cal at Stanford, Pac-12 Network
6 p.m. — Kansas State at Kansas, FS1
6 p.m. — Boise State at Utah State, CBS Sports Network
6:30 p.m. — Washington at Oregon State, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Wisconsin, NBC
6:30 p.m. — Florida at Missouri, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — FIU at Arkansas, ESPNU
6:30 p.m. — Kentucky at South Carolina, SEC Network
7 p.m. — Texas at Iowa State, FOX
7 p.m. — Georgia State at LSU, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Syracuse at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
9:30 p.m. — New Mexico at Fresno State, FS1
9:30 p.m. — San Diego State at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football TV schedule: Week 12 games, TV info for Saturday