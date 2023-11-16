Advertisement

College football TV schedule: Week 12 games, TV info for Saturday

Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The Week 12 college football TV schedule is headlined by Georgia's trip to Tennessee in the Vols' final SEC on CBS game.

No. 1 Georgia is in a good spot for the CFP, but the margin of error is smaller given the amount of teams with good resumes in the top 10. A loss at good-but-not-great Tennessee might be the worst loss of any team with legitimate CFP aspirations.

Will a bad loss creep up somewhere else? Michigan travels to Maryland while Washington goes to Oregon State. The latter is a game set up for an upset alert, given Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's experience in big games and Washington's recent downtick in performance.

Here's a look at this week's college football TV schedule:

College football Week 12 TV schedule

All times Central

Thursday, November 16

6 p.m. — Boston College at Pitt, ESPN

Friday, November 17

8 p.m. — South Florida at UTSA, ESPN2

9:30 p.m. — Colorado at Washington State, FS1

Saturday, November 18

11 a.m. — Michigan at Maryland, FOX

11 a.m. — Louisville at Miami (Fla.), ABC

11 a.m. — Oklahoma at BYU, ESPN

11 a.m. — SMU at Memphis, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Harvard at Yale, ESPNU

11 a.m. — East Carolina at Navy, ESPNews

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Penn State, FS1

11 a.m. — Louisiana Monroe at Ole Miss

11 a.m. — Michigan State at Indiana, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — Purdue at Northwestern, Big Ten Network alternate

11 a.m. — Coastal Carolina at Army, CBS Sports Network

1:30 p.m. — Utah at Arizona, Pac-12 Network

2 p.m. — Duke at Virginia, CW Network

2:30 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, CBS

2:30 p.m. — UCLA at USC, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Wake Forest at Notre Dame, NBC

2:30 p.m. — UNC at Clemson, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, ESPNU

2:30 p.m. — Illinois at Iowa, FS1

2:30 p.m. — NC State at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

2:30 p.m. — Louisiana at Troy, NFL Network

2:30 p.m. — UNLV at Air Force, CBS Sports Network

3 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona State, FOX

3 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Houston, ESPN2

3 p.m. — New Mexico State at Auburn, SEC Network

3 p.m. — Minnesota at Ohio State, Big Ten Network

4 p.m. — UCF at Texas Tech, FS2

5:30 p.m. — North Alabama at Florida State, CW Network

5:30 p.m. — Cal at Stanford, Pac-12 Network

6 p.m. — Kansas State at Kansas, FS1

6 p.m. — Boise State at Utah State, CBS Sports Network

6:30 p.m. — Washington at Oregon State, ABC

6:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Wisconsin, NBC

6:30 p.m. — Florida at Missouri, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — FIU at Arkansas, ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — Kentucky at South Carolina, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Texas at Iowa State, FOX

7 p.m. — Georgia State at LSU, ESPN2

7 p.m. — Syracuse at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

9:30 p.m. — New Mexico at Fresno State, FS1

9:30 p.m. — San Diego State at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network

