College football TV schedule: Week 12 games, TV info for Saturday

The Week 12 college football TV schedule is headlined by Georgia's trip to Tennessee in the Vols' final SEC on CBS game.

No. 1 Georgia is in a good spot for the CFP, but the margin of error is smaller given the amount of teams with good resumes in the top 10. A loss at good-but-not-great Tennessee might be the worst loss of any team with legitimate CFP aspirations.

Will a bad loss creep up somewhere else? Michigan travels to Maryland while Washington goes to Oregon State. The latter is a game set up for an upset alert, given Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's experience in big games and Washington's recent downtick in performance.

Here's a look at this week's college football TV schedule:

College football Week 12 TV schedule

All times Central

Thursday, November 16

6 p.m. — Boston College at Pitt, ESPN

Friday, November 17

8 p.m. — South Florida at UTSA, ESPN2

9:30 p.m. — Colorado at Washington State, FS1

Saturday, November 18

11 a.m. — Michigan at Maryland, FOX

11 a.m. — Louisville at Miami (Fla.), ABC

11 a.m. — Oklahoma at BYU, ESPN

11 a.m. — SMU at Memphis, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Harvard at Yale, ESPNU

11 a.m. — East Carolina at Navy, ESPNews

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Penn State, FS1

11 a.m. — Louisiana Monroe at Ole Miss

11 a.m. — Michigan State at Indiana, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — Purdue at Northwestern, Big Ten Network alternate

11 a.m. — Coastal Carolina at Army, CBS Sports Network

1:30 p.m. — Utah at Arizona, Pac-12 Network

2 p.m. — Duke at Virginia, CW Network

2:30 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, CBS

2:30 p.m. — UCLA at USC, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Wake Forest at Notre Dame, NBC

2:30 p.m. — UNC at Clemson, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, ESPNU

2:30 p.m. — Illinois at Iowa, FS1

2:30 p.m. — NC State at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

2:30 p.m. — Louisiana at Troy, NFL Network

2:30 p.m. — UNLV at Air Force, CBS Sports Network

3 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona State, FOX

3 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Houston, ESPN2

3 p.m. — New Mexico State at Auburn, SEC Network

3 p.m. — Minnesota at Ohio State, Big Ten Network

4 p.m. — UCF at Texas Tech, FS2

5:30 p.m. — North Alabama at Florida State, CW Network

5:30 p.m. — Cal at Stanford, Pac-12 Network

6 p.m. — Kansas State at Kansas, FS1

6 p.m. — Boise State at Utah State, CBS Sports Network

6:30 p.m. — Washington at Oregon State, ABC

6:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Wisconsin, NBC

6:30 p.m. — Florida at Missouri, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — FIU at Arkansas, ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — Kentucky at South Carolina, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Texas at Iowa State, FOX

7 p.m. — Georgia State at LSU, ESPN2

7 p.m. — Syracuse at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

9:30 p.m. — New Mexico at Fresno State, FS1

9:30 p.m. — San Diego State at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football TV schedule: Week 12 games, TV info for Saturday