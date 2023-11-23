College football TV schedule: Week 13 games, TV info for Friday and Saturday
The Game, between Ohio State and Michigan, headlines the Week 13 college football TV schedule for Friday and Saturday.
The Buckeyes and Wolverines are No. 2 and 3 in the latest Collège Football Playoff rankings, respectively. The loser is likely out of the CFP running, given the strength of the current top 10 and barring a number of upsets.
Florida State and Georgia are traveling for in-state rivalry games, though the Seminoles going to The Swamp with a backup quarterback is more dangerous than the Bulldogs bussing to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech.
Here's a look at this week's college football TV schedule:
College football Week 13 TV schedule
All times Central
Thursday, November 23
6:30 p.m. — Ole Miss at Mississippi State, ESPN
Friday, November 24
11 a.m. — TCU at Oklahoma, FOX
11 a.m. — Iowa at Nebraska, NBC
11 a.m. — Miami (Fla.) at Boston College, ABC
11 a.m. — Memphis at Temple, ESPN
11 a.m. — Toledo at Central Michigan, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Ohio at Akron, CBS Sports Network
2:30 p.m. — UTSA at Tulane, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Utah State at New Mexico, CBS Sports Network
3 p.m. — Missouri at Arkansas, CBS
3 p.m. — Air Force at Boise State, FS1
6:30 p.m. — Texas Tech at Texas, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Penn State vs. Michigan State in Detroit, NBC
7:30 p.m. — Oregon State at Oregon, FOX
Saturday, November 25
11 a.m. — Ohio State at Michigan, FOX
11 a.m. — Kentucky at Louisville, ABC
11 a.m. — Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN
11 a.m. — Navy at SMU, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Troy at Southern Miss, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Pitt at Duke, ACC Network
11 a.m. — Indiana at Purdue, Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — Miami (OH) at Ball State, CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. — Grambling vs. Southern, NBC
1 p.m. — Wake Forest at Syracuse, CW Network
2 p.m. — Colorado at Utah, Pac-12 Network
2:30 p.m. — Alabama at Auburn, CBS
2:30 p.m. — BYU at Oklahoma State, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Arizona at Arizona State, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — James Madison at Coastal Carolina, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — Georgia Southern at Appalachian State, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Minnesota, FS1
2:30 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC Network
2:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Virginia, ACC Network
2:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. — Maryland at Rutgers, Big Ten Network alternate
2:30 p.m. — Liberty at UTEP, CBS Sports Network
3 p.m. — Washington State at Washington, FOX
6 p.m. — Florida State at Florida, ESPN
6 p.m. — West Virginia at Baylor, FS1
6 p.m. — Notre Dame at Stanford, Pac-12 Network
6 p.m. — South Alabama at Texas State, NFL Network
6:30 p.m. — Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Kansas at Cincinnati, ESPN2
6:30 p.m. — Clemson at South Carolina, SEC Network
6:30 p.m. — Charlotte at South Florida, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Iowa State at Kansas State, FOX
7 p.m. — UNC at NC State, ACC Network
8 p.m. — Wyoming at Nevada, CBS Sports Network
9:30 p.m. — Cal at UCLA, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — Fresno State at San Diego State, FS1
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football TV schedule: Week 13 games, TV info for Saturday