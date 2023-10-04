College football TV schedule: Week 6 games, TV info for Saturday

Texas and Oklahoma's last Big 12 matchup at the Cotton Bowl headlines the Week 6 college football schedule on Saturday.

The Longhorns and Sooners are both undefeated through five weeks, and while the two teams can face each other again in the Big 12 Championship Game, the winner on Saturday has the inside track on one spot and in position for the College Football Playoff.

Kentucky travels to Georgia in a meeting of undefeated SEC East teams, while 5-0 Mizzou hosts LSU.

Here's a look at this week's college football TV schedule:

WEEK 6 RE-RANK: Michigan moves past Georgia for No. 1 spot in college football's NCAA Re-Rank 1-133

College football Week 6 TV schedule

All times Central

Wednesday, October 4

7 p.m. — Jacksonville State at MTSU, ESPNU

8 p.m. — FIU at New Mexico State, CBS Sports Network

Thursday, October 5

6 p.m. — Sam Houston State at Liberty, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. — Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, ESPNU

Friday, October 6

6 p.m. — Cornell at Harvard, ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — Kansas State at Oklahoma State, ESPN

7 p.m. — Nebraska at Illinois, FS1

Saturday, October 7

11 a.m. — Oklahoma vs. Texas in Dallas, ABC

11 a.m. — Maryland at Ohio State, FOX

11 a.m. — LSU at Missouri, ESPN

11 a.m. — Toledo at UMass, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Western Michigan at Mississippi State, SEC Network

11 a.m. — William & Mary at Virginia, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Boston College at Army, CBS Sports Network

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Wisconsin, Peacock

1 p.m. — Marshall at NC State, CW Network

2 p.m. — Washington State at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

2 p.m. — Howard at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

2:30 p.m. — Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS

2:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Florida State, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Syracuse at UNC, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Texas State at Louisiana, ESPNU

2:30 p.m. — Wake Forest at Clemson, ACC Network

2:30 p.m. — North Texas at Navy, CBS Sports Network

2:30 p.m. — Purdue at Iowa, Peacock

3 p.m. — UCF at Kansas, FOX

3 p.m. — South Florida at UAB, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Florida, SEC Network

5:30 p.m. — Colorado at Arizona State, Pac-12 Network

6 p.m. — Kentucky at Georgia, ESPN

6 p.m. — Florida A&M at Southern, ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Louisville, ABC

6:30 p.m. — Michigan at Minnesota, NBC

6:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Ole Miss, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Fresno State at Wyoming, FOX

7 p.m. — Texas Tech at Baylor, ESPN2

7 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Miami (Fla,), ACC Network

7 p.m. — TCU at Iowa State, FS2

7 p.m. — San Jose State at Boise State, CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. — Oregon State at Cal, Pac-12 Network

9:30 p.m. — Arizona at USC, ESPN

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football TV schedule: Week 6 games, TV info for Saturday