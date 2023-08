College football TV schedule: Week 1 games, TV info

College football begins in earnest this week with Week 1 games starting on Thursday.

Florida travels to Utah on Thursday in the return game from last year's Gators home upset. The back-to-back defending Pac-12 champions can put themselves in a good spot as a darkhorse CFP contender with a win, especially if it happens without quarterback Cam Rising (recovering from a torn ACL in January's Rose Bowl).

As is the case during most Week 1 slates, games are scheduled from Thursday to Monday. LSU-Florida State is the game of the week on Sunday in Orlando, while Clemson faces Duke in Durham on Monday night.

Here's a look at this week's college football TV schedule:

College football Week 1 TV schedule

All times Central

Thursday, August 31

6 p.m. — Kent State at UCF, FOX Sports 1

6 p.m. — Elon at Wake Forest, ACC Network

6:30 p.m. — NC State at UConn, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. — Nebraska at Minnesota, FOX

7 p.m. — Florida at Utah, ESPN

7 p.m. — South Dakota at Missouri, SEC Network

9 p.m. — Southern Utah at Arizona State, Pac-12 Network

Friday, September 1

6 p.m. — Central Michigan at Michigan State, FOX Sports 1

6 p.m. — Miami (OH) at Miami (FL), ACC Network

6:30 p.m. — Louisville at Georgia Tech, ESPN

7 p.m. — Missouri State at Kansas, ESPN+

10 p.m. — Stanford at Hawaii, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, September 2

11 a.m. — Tennessee vs. Virginia at Nissan Stadium, ABC

11 a.m. — Colorado at TCU, FOX

11 a.m. — Arkansas State at Oklahoma, ESPN

11 a.m. — Utah State at Iowa, FS1

11 a.m. — Ball State at Kentucky, SEC Network

11 a.m. — Fresno State at Purdue, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — Northern Illinois at Boston College, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Louisiana Tech at SMU, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Bowling Green at Liberty, CBS Sports Network

11 a.m. — East Carolina at Michigan, Peacock

1 p.m. — Mercer at Ole Miss, SEC Network+ and ESPN+

1 p.m. — Northern Iowa at Iowa State, ESPN+

2 p.m. — Portland State at Oregon, Pac-12 Network

2:30 p.m. — Ohio State at Indiana, CBS

2:30 p.m. — Tennessee State at Notre Dame, NBC

2:30 p.m. — Boise State at Washington, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Rice at Texas, FOX

2:30 p.m. — UMass at Auburn, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Buffalo at Wisconsin, FS1

2:30 p.m. — Towson at Maryland, Big Ten Network

2:30 p.m. — Wofford at Pitt, ACC Network

2:30 p.m. — South Florida at Western Kentucky, CBS Sports Network

2:30 p.m. — Colgate at Syracuse, ACC Network Extra and ESPN+

2:30 p.m. — Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati, ESPN+

3 p.m. — SE Louisiana at Mississippi State, SEC Network

3 p.m. — Cal at North Texas, ESPNU

3 p.m. — Western Carolina at Arkansas, SEC Network+ and ESPN+

5 p.m. — UT Martin at Georgia, SEC Network+ and ESPN+

5:30 p.m. — Nevada at USC, Pac-12 Network

6 p.m. — New Mexico at Texas A&M, ESPN

6 p.m. — UTSA at Houston, FS1

6 p.m. — Washington State at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Army at UL Monroe, NFL Network

6 p.m. — Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, SEC Network+ and ESPN+

6 p.m. — Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State, ESPN+

6 p.m. — SEMO at Kansas State, ESPN+

6 p.m. — Texas State at Baylor, ESPN+

6:30 p.m. — North Carolina vs. South Carolina in Charlotte, ABC

6:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Penn State, NBC

6:30 p.m. — Texas Tech at Wyoming, CBS

6:30 p.m. — MTSU at Alabama, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. — Toledo at Illinois, Big Ten Network

7 p.m. — Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

7 p.m. — South Alabama at Tulane, ESPNU

9:15 p.m. — Sam Houston at BYU, FS1

9:30 p.m. — Coastal Carolina at UCLA, ESPN

9:30 p.m. — Idaho State at San Diego State, CBS Sports Network

Sunday, September 3

11 a.m. — Northwestern at Rutgers, CBS

2 p.m. — Florida A&M vs. Jackson State, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Oregon State at San Jose State, CBS

6 p.m. — Fort Valley State at Tuskegee, ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — Florida State vs. LSU in Orlando, ABC

Monday, September 4

7 p.m. — Clemson at Duke, ESPN

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football TV schedule: Week 1 games, TV info for Saturday