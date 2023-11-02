College football TV schedule: Week 10 games, TV info for Saturday

LSU's trip to Alabama headlines the Week 10 college football TV schedule on Saturday.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide will play for the SEC West lead on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. An LSU win brings Ole Miss closer to winning the division in a tiebreaker, while Alabama would have full control of the West with a win.

Missouri and Georgia will play for the SEC East lead on Saturday afternoon in Athens. The Tigers still have SEC games against the Bulldogs, Tennessee and Florida, but the easiest road to a division title includes a win on Saturday. Georgia can clinch the SEC East with a win.

Here's a look at this week's college football TV schedule:

BOWL PROJECTIONS: College football bowl projections: Oregon supplants Washington in playoff field

College football Week 10 TV schedule

All times Central

Thursday, November 2

6 p.m. — TCU at Texas Tech, FS1

6:30 p.m. — Wake Forest at Duke, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — South Alabama at Troy, ESPN2

6:30 p.m. — Mississippi Valley State at Bethune Cookman, ESPNU

Friday, November 3

6 p.m. — Princeton at Dartmouth, ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — Boston College at Syracuse, ESPN

7 p.m. — Colorado State at Wyoming, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, November 4

11 a.m. — Kansas State at Texas, FOX

11 a.m. — Notre Dame at Clemson, ABC

11 a.m. — Ohio State at Rutgers, CBS

11 a.m. — Texas A&M at Ole Miss, ESPN

11 a.m. — Arkansas at Florida, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Jacksonville State at South Carolina, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Nebraska at Michigan State, FS1

11 a.m. — UConn at Tennessee, SEC Network

11 a.m. — Campbell at North Carolina, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Wisconsin at Indiana, Big Ten Network

1 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Virginia, The CW Network

1 p.m. — Arizona State at Utah, Pac-12 Network

1:30 p.m. — Air Force vs. Army in Denver, CBS Sports Network

2 p.m. — South Florida at Memphis, ESPN+

2:30 p.m. — Missouri at Georgia, CBS

2:30 p.m. — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Penn State at Maryland, FOX

2:30 p.m. — Florida State at Pitt, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — James Madison at Georgia State, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. — Tulane at East Carolina, ESPNU

2:30 p.m. — UCF at Cincinnati, FS1

2:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACC Network

2:30 p.m. — Illinois at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

2:30 p.m. — Houston at Baylor, ESPN+

2:30 p.m. — Iowa at Northwestern, Peacock

3 p.m. — Auburn at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

3 p.m. — Tennessee State at Charleston Southern, ESPN+

4:30 p.m. — Cal at Oregon, Pac-12 Network

5 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at Liberty, CBS Sports Network

5 p.m. — Marshall at Appalachian State, NFL Network

6 p.m. — Kansas at Iowa State, ESPN

6 p.m. — BYU at West Virginia, FS1

6 p.m. — Utah State at San Diego State, FS2

6:30 p.m. — Washington at USC, ABC

6:30 p.m. — Purdue at Michigan, NBC

6:30 p.m. — SMU at Rice, ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — Kentucky at Mississippi State, SEC Network

6:45 p.m. — LSU at Alabama, CBS

7 p.m. — Miami (Fla.) at NC State, ACC Network

8 p.m. — Stanford at Washington State, Pac-12 Network

9 p.m. — Oregon State at Colorado, ESPN

9 p.m. — Boise State at Fresno State, CBS Sports Network

9:30 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona, FS1

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football TV schedule: Week 10 games, TV info for Saturday