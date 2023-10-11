College football TV schedule: Week 7 games, TV info for Saturday

Oregon's trip to Washington headlines the Week 7 college football TV schedule.

The Ducks and Huskies are among the most impressive teams in the country through six weeks and, along with USC, will battle for the Pac-12 title throughout the rest of the season.

Elsewhere, the Vols host Texas A&M in the CBS afternoon game, while USC faces Notre Dame as the Irish continue their very difficult stretch.

Here's a look at this week's college football TV schedule:

College football Week 7 TV schedule

All times Central

Wednesday, October 11

6:30 p.m. — UTEP at FIU, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Sam Houston State at New Mexico State, CBS Sports Network

Thursday, October 12

6 p.m. — Wagner at St. Francis, CBS Sports Network

6:30 p.m. — SMU at East Carolina, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — Fort Valley State at Benedict, ESPN2

7 p.m. — West Virginia at Houston, FS1

Friday, October 13

6 p.m. — Tulane at Memphis, ESPN

7 p.m. — Fresno State at Utah State, CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. — Stanford at Colorado, ESPN

Saturday, October 14

11 a.m. — Indiana at Michigan, FOX

11 a.m. — Georgia at Vanderbilt, CBS

11 a.m. — Syracuse at Florida State, ABC

11 a.m. — Arkansas at Alabama, ESPN

11 a.m. — Georgia Southern at James Madison, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Temple at North Texas, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Iowa State at Cincinnati, FS1

11 a.m. — Michigan State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — Kent State at Eastern Michigan, CBS Sports Network

11 a.m. — Ohio State at Purdue, Peacock

2 p.m. — Cal at Utah, Pac-12 Network

2:30 p.m. — Texas A&M at Tennessee, CBS

2:30 p.m. — Oregon at Washington, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Illinois at Maryland, NBC

2:30 p.m. — BYU at TCU, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — FAU at South Florida, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. — Kansas at Oklahoma State, FS1

2:30 p.m. — Florida at South Carolina, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

2:30 p.m. — UMass at Penn State, Big Ten Network

2:30 p.m. — Troy at Army, CBS Sports Network

3 p.m. — Iowa at Wisconsin, FOX

3 p.m. — Ohio at Northern Illinois, ESPNU

5:30 p.m. — Louisville at Pitt, CW Network

6 p.m. — Auburn at LSU, ESPN

6 p.m. — Marshall at Georgia State, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Kansas State at Texas Tech, FS1

6 p.m. — Arizona at Washington State, Pac-12 Network

6 p.m. — Wyoming at Air Force, CBS Sports Network

6:30 p.m. — USC at Notre Dame, NBC

6:30 p.m. — Miami (Fla.) at North Carolina, ABC

6:30 p.m. — Missouri at Kentucky, SEC Network

7 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon State, FOX

7 p.m. — NC State at Duke, ACC Network

7 p.m. — UAB at UTSA, ESPNU

8:45 p.m. — Boise State at Colorado State, FS1

9:30 p.m. — Montana at Idaho, ESPN2

10 p.m. — San Diego State at Hawaii, CBS Sports Network

