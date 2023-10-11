College football TV schedule: Week 7 games, TV info for Saturday
Oregon's trip to Washington headlines the Week 7 college football TV schedule.
The Ducks and Huskies are among the most impressive teams in the country through six weeks and, along with USC, will battle for the Pac-12 title throughout the rest of the season.
Elsewhere, the Vols host Texas A&M in the CBS afternoon game, while USC faces Notre Dame as the Irish continue their very difficult stretch.
Here's a look at this week's college football TV schedule:
WEEK 7 RE-RANK: Georgia impresses, but Michigan still leads the college football NCAA Re-Rank 1-133
College football Week 7 TV schedule
All times Central
Wednesday, October 11
6:30 p.m. — UTEP at FIU, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Sam Houston State at New Mexico State, CBS Sports Network
Thursday, October 12
6 p.m. — Wagner at St. Francis, CBS Sports Network
6:30 p.m. — SMU at East Carolina, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — Fort Valley State at Benedict, ESPN2
7 p.m. — West Virginia at Houston, FS1
Friday, October 13
6 p.m. — Tulane at Memphis, ESPN
7 p.m. — Fresno State at Utah State, CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. — Stanford at Colorado, ESPN
Saturday, October 14
11 a.m. — Indiana at Michigan, FOX
11 a.m. — Georgia at Vanderbilt, CBS
11 a.m. — Syracuse at Florida State, ABC
11 a.m. — Arkansas at Alabama, ESPN
11 a.m. — Georgia Southern at James Madison, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Temple at North Texas, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Iowa State at Cincinnati, FS1
11 a.m. — Michigan State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — Kent State at Eastern Michigan, CBS Sports Network
11 a.m. — Ohio State at Purdue, Peacock
2 p.m. — Cal at Utah, Pac-12 Network
2:30 p.m. — Texas A&M at Tennessee, CBS
2:30 p.m. — Oregon at Washington, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Illinois at Maryland, NBC
2:30 p.m. — BYU at TCU, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — FAU at South Florida, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — Kansas at Oklahoma State, FS1
2:30 p.m. — Florida at South Carolina, SEC Network
2:30 p.m. — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
2:30 p.m. — UMass at Penn State, Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. — Troy at Army, CBS Sports Network
3 p.m. — Iowa at Wisconsin, FOX
3 p.m. — Ohio at Northern Illinois, ESPNU
5:30 p.m. — Louisville at Pitt, CW Network
6 p.m. — Auburn at LSU, ESPN
6 p.m. — Marshall at Georgia State, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Kansas State at Texas Tech, FS1
6 p.m. — Arizona at Washington State, Pac-12 Network
6 p.m. — Wyoming at Air Force, CBS Sports Network
6:30 p.m. — USC at Notre Dame, NBC
6:30 p.m. — Miami (Fla.) at North Carolina, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Missouri at Kentucky, SEC Network
7 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon State, FOX
7 p.m. — NC State at Duke, ACC Network
7 p.m. — UAB at UTSA, ESPNU
8:45 p.m. — Boise State at Colorado State, FS1
9:30 p.m. — Montana at Idaho, ESPN2
10 p.m. — San Diego State at Hawaii, CBS Sports Network
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football TV schedule: Week 7 games, TV info for Saturday