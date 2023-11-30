College football TV schedule: Conference championship games, TV info for Friday and Saturday

Every Power 5 conference has a College Football Playoff contender (or two) set to play for a playoff berth during conference championship week on Friday and Saturday.

Oregon faces Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday in Las Vegas; a Huskies win should lock a 13-0 UW team into the playoffs, while a Ducks win gets Oregon pretty close to being locked in, but not 100%.

The big early Saturday game is Texas facing Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas. The Longhorns likely need help to make the CFP despite an 11-1 record and a win over Alabama, and a blowout win over OSU can only help.

In the afternoon, Georgia faces Alabama in Atlanta in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs probably don't want to find out if a 12-1 UGA team can make the CFP with so many other contenders with similar records and resumes. But No. 8 Alabama has to win, and likely with some convincing, to move up four spots or more into the CFP.

Florida State faces Louisville in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, and Michigan faces Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis in the evening slate. FSU can complete a 13-0 season with a win, not to mention another win away from home with backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker. Not many have considered the idea of Michigan losing to the flawed Hawkeyes, but a loss would put the CFP committee in a very awakward position.

Here's a look at this week's college football TV schedule:

All times Central

Friday, December 1

6 p.m. — Conference USA Championship Game; New Mexico State at Liberty, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. — Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas; Oregon vs. Washington, ABC

Saturday, December 2

11 a.m. — Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas; Texas vs. Oklahoma State, ABC

11 a.m. — MAC Championship Game in Detroit; Miami (OH) vs. Toledo, ESPN

2 p.m. — Mountain West Conference Championship Game in Las Vegas; Boise State vs. UNLV, FOX

3 p.m. — SEC Championship Game in Atlanta; Georgia vs. Alabama, CBS

3 p.m. — AAC Championship Game; SMU at Tulane, ABC

3 p.m. — Sun Belt Championship Game; Appalachian State at Troy, ESPN

3 p.m. — SWAC Championship Game; Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M, ESPN2

7 p.m. — ACC Championship Game in Charlotte; Florida State vs. Louisville, ABC

7 p.m. — Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis; Michigan vs. Iowa, FOX

9 p.m. — FCS Playoffs; Southern Illinois at Idaho, ESPN2

