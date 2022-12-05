College football transfer portal tracker: Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders heading elsewhere

The first FBS transfer window officially opens Monday and we’re expecting hundreds of players to flood into the portal.

Graduate transfers and players whose head coaches were fired could enter the portal at any time, but the first open window for all players begins Monday and closes Jan. 18. It’s the first year with these transfer windows. The second comes after spring practice — from April 15-30. Players do not have to choose their transfer destinations during those windows, but that is when non-graduates have to submit their paperwork to pursue a transfer.

Rivals is tuned into the transfer portal extensively with its transfer tracker, updating it constantly as new names appear. In this space, we’ll keep you up to date on all the biggest names in college football who decide to pursue a new opportunity.

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders in the portal

Longtime Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders is transferring.

Sanders has been Oklahoma State’s starter for the majority of his career. He’s played in 43 games across the past four seasons and is 765-of-1,254 passing for 9,553 yards and 67 TDs and 40 TDs.

Sanders’ best season came in 2021 when he completed 62% of his passes for 2,839 yards and threw 20 TDs. He took a step back as he battled injuries in 2022 and completed 58% of his passes and threw for 2,642 yards in 10 games.

Sanders will likely have lots of suitors from schools looking for an experienced starter. And Oklahoma State could find itself in the transfer QB market as well. The Cowboys have singed just one four-star QB over the past three recruiting classes and that QB — Nevada’s Shane Illingworth — is no longer on the roster.

Pac-12's leading receiver hits portal

Dorian Singer may not be a household name nationally, but Pac-12 coaches are very aware of him.

Singer caught 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns this season for Arizona, leading the Pac-12 in receiving yards. However, Singer has decided to leave the Wildcats program.

Singer has two years of eligibility remaining. He will be highly coveted by other programs.

Pitt adds Phil Jurkovec from Boston College

Pitt already had another quarterback lined up.

On the same day Kedon Slovis put his name into the transfer portal, the Panthers landed a commitment from ex-Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Jurkovec, who informed ESPN of his decision, is a Pittsburgh-area native who started for three seasons at BC and began his career at Notre Dame.

Jurkovec, who has 5,405 career passing yards, was injured in BC's loss to UConn on Oct. 29 and did not return this season. He has one year of eligibility at Pitt.

4-year starting QB Devin Leary leaving NC State

Another notable quarterback is hitting the transfer portal.

Devin Leary announced his plan to leave NC State for his final year of eligibility. Leary was NC State's starting quarterback for the past four seasons. He was the ACC's Preseason Player of the Year but suffered a season-ending pectoral injury after playing in only six games.

Over four seasons, Leary threw for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns. In 2021, he threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He will be heavily pursued in the portal.

With Leary moving on, NC State will either pursue a transfer of its own or turn to MJ Morris or Ben Finley. Morris impressed as a true freshman, becoming the starter a few weeks after Leary's injury. When Morris had an injury of his own, Finley led the Wolfpack to a win over North Carolina in the regular season finale.

DJ Uiagalelei leaving Clemson

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has decided to enter the transfer portal, he announced Monday.

Uiagalelei was a five-star recruit in 2020 who backed up Trevor Lawrence as a freshman and notably had a starring performance for the Tigers in a road game vs. Notre Dame. But when he took over as the starter in 2021, Uiagalelei did not replicate that level of play. Uiagalelei threw for 2,246 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing just 55.6% of his throws as the Tigers’ ACC championship streak ended.

This season, Uiagalelei showed improvement and held onto his starting job even with another five-star, Cade Klubnik, nipping at his heels. Clemson went 10-2 in the regular season with Uiagalelei as the starter, but head coach Dabo Swinney pulled Uiagalelei for Klubnik in the ACC title game. Klubnik played great, going 20 of 24 for 279 yards and a touchdown in a 39-10 win.

With Klubnik looking like the quarterback of the future — including in the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee — Uiagalelei decided to pursue other opportunities. A California native, it would make plenty of sense to see Uiagalelei end up back on the West Coast.

Graham Mertz to transfer from Wisconsin

After three years as the starting quarterback at Wisconsin, Graham Mertz is moving on. Mertz announced he will enter the portal Sunday and would have two years of eligibility remaining.

Mertz made 32 starts for the Badgers with mixed results. Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst during the season. Jim Leonhard, Chryst’s defensive coordinator, was the interim coach but the school decided to instead hire Luke Fickell from Cincinnati.

Mertz has thrown for 5,405 yards with 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in his career. He has a 19-13 record as Wisconsin's starting quarterback.

Wisconsin went 6-6 this season and is scheduled to face Oklahoma State on Dec. 27 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Wisconsin hasn’t finished with a losing record since 2001.

Other college football players in the transfer portal