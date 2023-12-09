College football transfer portal tracker: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel commits to Oregon

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel threw for over 3,600 yards and tossed 30 TDs in 2023. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

For a complete list of this year's transfers, follow Rivals.com's tracker.

Oregon has found its replacement for Heisman finalist Bo Nix.

Former Oklahoma and UCF QB Dillon Gabriel announced Saturday that he had committed to the Ducks for his final season of college football in 2024. Gabriel entered the transfer portal on Monday after two seasons with the Sooners. The Hawaii native gave former Oregon QB and 2014 Heisman winner Marcus Mariota a shoutout in his commitment post.

Gabriel is entering his sixth season of college football and can transfer immediately a second time because he’s a graduate transfer. He was one of the better quarterbacks in college football this season as he was 266-of-384 passing for 3,660 yards and 30 TDs to just six interceptions.

He’s a ready-made replacement for Nix, who blossomed in his two seasons with the Ducks after transferring to Oregon. Nix leads the country in completion percentage — and can set the single-season record with a sterling performance in the Fiesta Bowl vs. Liberty — and is tied with LSU QB Jayden Daniels for the most TD passes in college football.

Gabriel has played in 50 games over three seasons at UCF and two with the Sooners. He’s thrown for 14,865 yards and 125 TDs in his college career and it’s not a stretch to see him putting up numbers similar to Nix in 2024. Gabriel will likely be a preseason Heisman favorite entering next season.

QB Blake Shapen headed to Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, a multi-year starter at quarterback for Baylor, told ESPN that he plans to transfer to Mississippi State. Shapen started two games in 2021 and then became the Bears' full-time starter over the past two seasons. However, Shapen dealt with multiple injuries this season as Baylor struggled to a 3-9 record.

For his career, Shapen has thrown for 5,574 yards and 36 touchdowns with 13 interceptions while completing 63.7% of his attempts. He also has six career rushing touchdowns.

He'll immediately be eligible to play in 2024.

Ex-5-star recruit Brock Vandagriff heading from Georgia to Kentucky

Backup Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff announced Monday that he was transferring from the Bulldogs. Wednesday, he said he was transferring to Kentucky.

Vandagriff served as the backup to Carson Beck in 2023 after he signed with Georgia in 2021. Vandagriff was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021 and the No. 2 pro-style QB in the class behind Texas QB Quinn Ewers.

Vandagriff will be in line to take over for Devin Leary at Kentucky. Leary transferred to Lexington ahead of the 2023 season from NC State.

Florida State edge rusher Patrick Payton to enter portal

Florida State edge rusher Patrick Payton tweeted Tuesday night that he planned to enter the transfer portal.

Im Sorry Nole Nation I Plan To Enter The Transfer Portal….. — Pat Payton (@PatPayton6) December 5, 2023

Payton was tied for the third on the team with six sacks and was part of an impressive pass-rushing rotation for the Seminoles. The redshirt sophomore had 42 total tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss. He also had 10 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Five Florida State players had at least five sacks this season as the Seminoles’ defensive front was one of the best in the country. That dominance was on full display in the ACC title game win over Louisville, but it wasn’t enough to get the Seminoles into the College Football Playoff despite a 13-0 record because of QB Jordan Travis’ leg injury.

Former Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough transferring to Louisville

Texas Tech Week 1 starter Tyler Shough is headed to his third different college team as ESPN reported he'll join Louisville's program. The 2024 season will be his seventh year of college football.

Shough announced on Nov. 19 that he'd be transferring away from Texas Tech, where he's played the last three seasons. This is the second transfer of Shough's career. But since he's a graduate transfer, he can play without an NCAA waiver.

Shough came to Texas Tech from Oregon and appeared in just 15 games over three seasons because of injuries. At Oregon, he redshirted in 2018, served a backup in 2019 and started all seven games of a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Ohio QB Kurtis Rourke in portal

Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Rourke had a phenomenal 2022 before suffering a season-ending knee injury 11 games into the season. He was 244-of-353 passing for 3,257 yards and 25 TDs to just four interceptions. He also had rushed for 245 yards and four scores and was named the MAC offensive player of the year.

He returned for the 2023 season and played in 11 games but his stats took a step back. Rourke is 195-of-307 passing for 2,207 yards and 11 TDs this season. Rourke has one season of eligibility remaining after playing five years at Ohio and could end up at a Power Five school.

Toledo QB DeQuan Finn set to enter portal

Toledo starting QB DeQuan Finn will enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Finn has been the Rockets’ starter for the past three seasons as he’s emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the MAC. Finn started all 13 games for Toledo this season and was 201-of-317 passing for 2,657 yards and 22 TDs with nine interceptions. He also rushed 123 times for 563 yards and seven touchdowns.

For his career, Finn is 540-of-896 passing for 7,079 yards and 63 TDs with 23 interceptions. He’s also rushed 390 times for 1,837 yards. Since he’s spent five seasons at Toledo, he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Boise State QB Taylen Green said Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal, though he didn’t rule out a return to the Broncos.

Green has appeared in 26 games over the past two seasons and was a key part of Boise State’s late-season run. He threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns and rushed eight times for 90 yards and two scores in the Mountain West title game win over UNLV.

For hs career, Green is 287-of-483 passing for 3,794 yards and 25 TDs and 15 interceptions. He’s rushed 164 times for 1,026 yards and 19 TDs.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Proverbs 3:5-6 NIV pic.twitter.com/FHR2qpbwli — Taylen Green (@taylengreen17) December 4, 2023

A pair of Pac-12 QBs transferring

Two Pac-12 quarterbacks in line to start their team's bowl games are entering the transfer portal

Both Utah's Bryson Barnes and Oregon State's Aidan Chiles are entering the portal. Barnes was Utah's primary quarterback in 2023 as Cameron Rising missed the entire season because of injury while Chiles spent the season as the backup to DJ Uiagalelei.

Barnes missed the regular-season finale against Colorado due to injury but said he would be playing in the Las Vegas Bowl against Northwestern before transferring.

Chiles was set to start the Sun Bowl after Uiagalelei entered the portal.

Washington State QB Cameron Ward in portal

Washington State QB Cameron Ward is transferring.

Ward announced Friday that he was entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. The former FCS quarterback played the last two seasons for the Cougars.

Ward will be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the transfer market. He was 323-of-485 passing for 3,736 yards and 25 TDs to seven interceptions in 2023. Ward threw for 6,968 yards and 48 TDs with just 16 interceptions over his two seasons with the Cougars.

His move means that both Washington State and Oregon State will have new starting quarterbacks as they embark on their Pac-2 adventure in 2024. Earlier this week, Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

Ohio State QB Kyle McCord in portal

Monday morning, Ohio State starter Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal. McCord just completed his first regular season as Ohio State's starter and threw for over 3,000 yards.

UCLA QB Dante Moore to transfer

Dante Moore’s time at UCLA has lasted just one season.

The former five-star recruit told 247 Sports that he’s entering the transfer portal. His commitment was a coup at the time for UCLA and coach Chip Kelly. Moore was the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2023 and the top recruit in the state of Michigan.

"For these next upcoming years, I just want to go to a place where I can get developed," Moore told 247Sports. "That's the main thing is really development, making sure you're bettering yourself every day and having a staff around you that's going to help develop you. So I'd say the biggest things are going to a place where I can get developed and continue to love and have fun playing football and be around a place that loves college football and be around great athletes."

Moore struggled in his first season of college football. He played in nine games and was 114-of-213 passing for 1,610 yards and 11 TDs. He also threw nine interceptions and had rough outings on the road, especially.

Moore completed less than 50% of his passes in road losses to Utah and Oregon State and threw two touchdowns to four interceptions. After he was 14-of-33 passing for 165 yards and a TD and three interceptions against Oregon State on Oct. 14, he played in just two games and threw a combined 12 passes before he attempted 38 throws in UCLA’s regular-season ending loss to Cal.

DJ Uiagalelei looking to leave Oregon State

DJ Uiagalelei is reportedly on the move again.

According to multiple outlets, Uiagalelei plans to hit the transfer portal after spending one season at Oregon State. Uiagalelei played his first three seasons at Clemson and then transferred to Oregon State, but now could be headed to a third school after Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State.

Uiagalelei, who also could opt to enter the NFL Draft, was a five-star recruit in the class of 2020 who took over for Trevor Lawrence at Clemson. He showed flashes of potential, but struggled with inconsistent play in a lackluster Tigers offense. Eventually, he was benched in favor of Cade Klubnik and opted to hit the portal.

In his lone season at OSU, Uiagalelei threw for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 57.1% of his attempts. He also rushed for 219 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

NC State QB MJ Morris to hit the portal

As expected, NC State quarterback MJ Morris intends to transfer after two seasons in Raleigh.

Morris saw the field in 2022 as a true freshman after Devin Leary suffered a season-ending injury. Morris then began this season as the backup with the intent to take a redshirt after the coaching staff brought in graduate transfer Brennan Armstrong.

However, with Armstrong struggling, Morris was then given the starting role. He made four starts, only to then tell the staff he wanted to maintain his redshirt after NC State's win over Miami on Nov. 4. He stayed with the team for the remainder of the regular season as Armstrong returned to the starting role.

After all that, Morris announced Thursday that he will hit the portal when it opens for undergraduates on Dec. 4.

Over his two seasons with the Wolfpack, Morris threw for 1,367 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 57.8% of his attempts.

Beaux Collins leaving Clemson

Beaux Collins, one of Clemson's most productive receivers in recent seasons, has decided to leave the program, he announced.

Collins caught 38 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns this season, giving him 91 catches for 1,290 yards and 11 TDs over the course of three seasons.

Does Duke QB Riley Leonard already have transfer destination lined up?

Another well-known quarterback has hit the transfer portal.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard announced Wednesday that he is leaving the program. The news comes two days after Duke head coach Mike Elko accepted the Texas A&M job.

Leonard emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC in 2022 and then got off to a strong start this season before being sidelined by injury. Over his three seasons at Duke, Leonard threw for 4,450 yards and 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions while completing 61.8% of his throws. He also rushed for 1,224 yards and 19 touchdowns.

In 2022, he threw for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns and had 699 yards and 13 TDs as a runner.

And according to multiple reports, Leonard may already have his transfer destination lined up. Notre Dame is considered the team to beat for Leonard.

It would be the second consecutive season that ND plucked an ACC starter in the transfer portal. Last offseason, the Irish recruited and landed Sam Hartman from Wake Forest. Hartman threw for 2,689 yards and 24 touchdowns in his lone season in South Bend.

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall is in the transfer portal again, according to multiple reports.

McCall was a coveted member of the transfer portal a season ago but stayed at Coastal Carolina for a fifth season in 2023. The four-year starter had his most success under former coach Jamey Chadwell. In 33 games from 2020-22, McCall completed two-thirds of his passes while throwing for 77 TDs and just eight interceptions. He also rushed for 17 scores across those three seasons.

His numbers declined across the board in 2023 in Tim Beck’s first season in charge after Chadwell left for Liberty. McCall played in just seven games due to injury and averaged a career-low 8.6 yards an attempt with 10 TDs and six interceptions.

Miami's Tyler Van Dyke in the transfer portal

Another notable quarterback has hit the transfer market.

Tyler Van Dyke, a three-year starter at Miami, put his name into the portal on Monday, according to multiple reports. Van Dyke had an up-and-down career at Miami as he dealt with an array of coaching changes. He was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2021 after being thrust into the lineup for an injured D'Eriq King.

After head coach Manny Diaz was fired and offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee became the SMU head coach, Van Dyke struggled in 2022 as the Hurricanes transitioned to the Mario Cristobal era. Cristobal's first OC hire was Josh Gattis, but that lasted only one year.

Things were better for Van Dyke this year with new OC Shannon Dawson, particularly early in the season, but he ended up struggling as the season progressed. He dealt with a few injuries and was benched in favor of freshman Emory Williams for the Florida State game, but Van Dyke played Miami's last two games after Williams was injured.

In three seasons, Van Dyke threw for 7,469 yards and 54 touchdowns with 23 interceptions.

With Van Dyke transferring and Williams injured, Miami (7-5) has just one healthy scholarship quarterback available for its bowl game — redshirt freshman Jacurri Brown.

Van Dyke is one of four Miami players to hit the portal on Monday, joining DE Jahfari Harvey, RB Don Chaney and LB Corey Flagg.

Will Howard leaving Kansas State

Will Howard, a multi-year starting quarterback at Kansas State, put his name into the portal as a graduate transfer. Howard started seven games in 2020, three games in 2021 and five games in 2022 before becoming the full-time starter this season. Howard played for the injured Skylar Thompson during his first two seasons in Manhattan and then supplanted Adrian Martinez as the starter in 2022 and helped K-State win the Big 12 title.

This year, Howard started off the season strong but ended up splitting reps at times with prized freshman Avery Johnson. Later in the year, the snaps for Johnson started to decrease but Johnson is viewed as the quarterback of the future in Manhattan.

With one season of eligibility remaining, Howard should receive plenty of interest in the transfer market.

For his career, Howard has thrown for 5,786 yards and 48 touchdowns with 25 interceptions while completing 58.8% of his throws. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Howard is also a strong runner and has 921 yards and nine TDs on the ground in his career.

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Notre Dame OL Zeke Correll transferring

Plug-and-play offensive linemen can be hard to find in the transfer portal, so there figures to be a significant market for the services of Zeke Correll. Correll started 23 games for Notre Dame, but is seeking another opportunity for his final season of college eligibility. Correll can play both guard and center but primarily lined up at center during his time in South Bend.

Minnesota QB Athan Kaliakmanis transferring

Minnesota starting QB Athan Kaliakmanis announced Tuesday that he's looking for a new school. The Gophers finished the season 5-7 but are first in line for a bowl bid among 5-7 teams because of their APR.

Kaliakmanis started all 12 games this season and was 156-of-294 passing for 1,838 yards and 14 TDs to nine interceptions. He played in 11 games in 2022 as a redshirt freshman and has thrown 17 TDs and 13 picks across those 23 games.

Former five-star USC WR Raleek Brown hits the portal

A once-prized recruit is planning to leave the program after limited results in his first two years of college, per Rivals' USC site. Brown was a rated as a five-star prospect out of high school in 2022 as an all-purpose back. He saw some action early as a freshman before an ankle injury limited him the rest of the year, which he finished with 151 yards and three TDs receiving and 166 yards and two TDs rushing. This season, he played briefly in two games before shutting himself down to preserve his redshirt. He maintains three years of eligibility.

Treshaun Ward back in transfer portal

It appears that Treshaun Ward will leave Kansas State after one season. Ward began his career at Florida State and rushed for a combined 1,143 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021 and 2022 for the Seminoles. This season, he rushed for 643 yards and five touchdowns while splitting carries with DJ Giddens at Kansas State.

A graduate transfer, Ward has one season of eligibility remaining.

Chris Tyree leaving Notre Dame

Chris Tyree, a veteran of the Notre Dame offense, has decided to leave South Bend.

Tyree started his career as a running back but played slot receiver for the Fighting Irish this year. For his career, Tyree has 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns as a runner and 82 catches for 945 yards and seven TDs as a receiver.

Tyree has one year of eligibility remaining.

Transfer portal filling up with more QBs

Several Power Five starters have hit the portal already, including some lower-profile QBs with starting experience.

One QB who could attract some significant attention is Brendan Sorsby from Indiana. Sorsby emerged as IU's starter but hit the portal after Tom Allen was fired. A redshirt freshman, Sorsby played in 10 games and threw for 1,587 yards, 15 TDs and five interceptions. He also rushed for 286 yards and four scores.

Another redshirt freshman QB in the Big Ten who intends to transfer is Katin Houser, who started seven games at Michigan State this season. Houser became MSU's starter over the second half of the season and threw for 1,132 yards, six TDs and five INTs with two rushing touchdowns. MSU hired Jonathan Smith from Oregon State over the weekend, but Houser is looking to explore his options.

Elsewhere, Utah QB Nate Johnson told ESPN that he will be transferring. With Cam Rising sidelined for the Utes, Johnson started several games this season but ended up behind Bryson Barnes on the depth chart. Rising will be back next season, so Johnson — who threw for 499 yards, rushed for 235 yards and had seven total TDs — will pursue playing time elsewhere.

In the SEC, Vanderbilt's Ken Seals announced his intent to transfer. Seals started games in three different seasons at Vandy but could never maintain the starting role. In 27 career games, Seals has thrown for 4,292 yards with 28 TDs and 22 INTs.

Texas A&M Max Johnson transferring for final season

Texas A&M QB Max Johnson announced Sunday that he’s entering the transfer portal.

Johnson played in eight games for the Aggies in 2023 and took over as the team’s starter when Connor Weigman suffered a season-ending foot injury. Johnson dealt with injuries of his own over the season and didn’t play in A&M’s last three games of the season.

The LSU transfer and son of former longtime NFL quarterback Brad Johnson finished the season 118-of-190 passing for 1,452 yards and nine touchdowns. He spent two seasons at Texas A&M after playing the first two years of his career with the Tigers.

Since he’s a graduate transfer, Johnson will be eligible immediately at his new school and does not need a waiver for a second transfer. He’s likely going to be one of many Texas A&M players who enter the transfer portal over the offseason as the Aggies search for a new head coach to replace Jimbo Fisher. Fisher was fired with two games to go in the season. A&M split those last two games to finish the season 7-5.

Mississippi State starter Will Rogers transferring

Not long after Mississippi State lost to Ole Miss to finish the season at 5-7, four-year starting QB Will Rogers announced that he'd play at a new school in 2024. Rogers was limited to eight games in 2023 because of injuries but is the school's all-time leading passer.