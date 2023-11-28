College football transfer portal tracker: Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke, Kansas State QB Will Howard decide to transfer

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is headed to the transfer portal after three up-and-down seasons at Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Another notable quarterback has hit the transfer market.

Tyler Van Dyke, a three-year starter at Miami, put his name into the portal on Monday, according to multiple reports. Van Dyke had an up-and-down career at Miami as he dealt with an array of coaching changes. He was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2021 after being thrust into the lineup for an injured D'Eriq King.

After head coach Manny Diaz was fired and offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee became the SMU head coach, Van Dyke struggled in 2022 as the Hurricanes transitioned to the Mario Cristobal era. Cristobal's first OC hire was Josh Gattis, but that lasted only one year.

Things were better for Van Dyke this year with new OC Shannon Dawson, particularly early in the season, but he ended up struggling as the season progressed. He dealt with a few injuries and was benched in favor of freshman Emory Williams for the Florida State game, but Van Dyke played Miami's last two games after Williams was injured.

In three seasons, Van Dyke threw for 7,469 yards and 54 touchdowns with 23 interceptions.

With Van Dyke transferring and Williams injured, Miami (7-5) has just one healthy scholarship quarterback available for its bowl game — redshirt freshman Jacurri Brown.

Van Dyke is one of four Miami players to hit the portal on Monday, joining DE Jahfari Harvey, RB Don Chaney and LB Corey Flagg.

Will Howard, a multi-year starting quarterback at Kansas State, put his name into the portal as a graduate transfer. Howard started seven games in 2020, three games in 2021 and five games in 2022 before becoming the full-time starter this season. Howard played for the injured Skylar Thompson during his first two seasons in Manhattan and then supplanted Adrian Martinez as the starter in 2022 and helped K-State win the Big 12 title.

This year, Howard started off the season strong but ended up splitting reps at times with prized freshman Avery Johnson. Later in the year, the snaps for Johnson started to decrease but Johnson is viewed as the quarterback of the future in Manhattan.

With one season of eligibility remaining, Howard should receive plenty of interest in the transfer market.

For his career, Howard has thrown for 5,786 yards and 48 touchdowns with 25 interceptions while completing 58.8% of his throws. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Howard is also a strong runner and has 921 yards and nine TDs on the ground in his career.

Former five-star USC WR Raleek Brown hits the portal

A once-prized recruit is planning to leave the program after limited results in his first two years of college, per Rivals' USC site. Brown was a rated as a five-star prospect out of high school in 2022 as an all-purpose back. He saw some action early as a freshman before an ankle injury limited him the rest of the year, which he finished with 151 yards and three TDs receiving and 166 yards and two TDs rushing. This season, he played briefly in two games before shutting himself down to preserve his redshirt. He maintains three years of eligibility.

Baylor starting QB Blake Shapen to transfer

Blake Shapen, a multi-year starter at quarterback for Baylor, told ESPN that he plans to transfer. Shapen started two games in 2021 and then became the Bears' full-time starter over the past two seasons. However, Shapen dealt with multiple injuries this season as Baylor struggled to a 3-9 record.

For his career, Shapen has thrown for 5,574 yards and 36 touchdowns with 13 interceptions while completing 63.7% of his attempts. He also has six career rushing touchdowns.

Treshaun Ward back in transfer portal

It appears that Treshaun Ward will leave Kansas State after one season. Ward began his career at Florida State and rushed for a combined 1,143 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021 and 2022 for the Seminoles. This season, he rushed for 643 yards and five touchdowns while splitting carries with DJ Giddens at Kansas State.

A graduate transfer, Ward has one season of eligibility remaining.

Chris Tyree leaving Notre Dame

Chris Tyree, a veteran of the Notre Dame offense, has decided to leave South Bend.

Tyree started his career as a running back but played slot receiver for the Fighting Irish this year. For his career, Tyree has 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns as a runner and 82 catches for 945 yards and seven TDs as a receiver.

Tyree has one year of eligibility remaining.

Transfer portal filling up with more QBs

Several Power Five starters have hit the portal already, including some lower-profile QBs with starting experience.

One QB who could attract some significant attention is Brendan Sorsby from Indiana. Sorsby emerged as IU's starter but hit the portal after Tom Allen was fired. A redshirt freshman, Sorsby played in 10 games and threw for 1,587 yards, 15 TDs and five interceptions. He also rushed for 286 yards and four scores.

Another redshirt freshman QB in the Big Ten who intends to transfer is Katin Houser, who started seven games at Michigan State this season. Houser became MSU's starter over the second half of the season and threw for 1,132 yards, six TDs and five INTs with two rushing touchdowns. MSU hired Jonathan Smith from Oregon State over the weekend, but Houser is looking to explore his options.

Elsewhere, Utah QB Nate Johnson told ESPN that he will be transferring. With Cam Rising sidelined for the Utes, Johnson started several games this season but ended up behind Bryson Barnes on the depth chart. Rising will be back next season, so Johnson — who threw for 499 yards, rushed for 235 yards and had seven total TDs — will pursue playing time elsewhere.

In the SEC, Vanderbilt's Ken Seals announced his intent to transfer. Seals started games in three different seasons at Vandy but could never maintain the starting role. In 27 career games, Seals has thrown for 4,292 yards with 28 TDs and 22 INTs.

Texas A&M Max Johnson transferring for final season

Texas A&M QB Max Johnson announced Sunday that he’s entering the transfer portal.

Johnson played in eight games for the Aggies in 2023 and took over as the team’s starter when Connor Weigman suffered a season-ending foot injury. Johnson dealt with injuries of his own over the season and didn’t play in A&M’s last three games of the season.

The LSU transfer and son of former longtime NFL quarterback Brad Johnson finished the season 118-of-190 passing for 1,452 yards and nine touchdowns. He spent two seasons at Texas A&M after playing the first two years of his career with the Tigers.

Since he’s a graduate transfer, Johnson will be eligible immediately at his new school and does not need a waiver for a second transfer. He’s likely going to be one of many Texas A&M players who enter the transfer portal over the offseason as the Aggies search for a new head coach to replace Jimbo Fisher. Fisher was fired with two games to go in the season. A&M split those last two games to finish the season 7-5.

Mississippi State starter Will Rogers transferring

Not long after Mississippi State lost to Ole Miss to finish the season at 5-7, four-year starting QB Will Rogers announced that he'd play at a new school in 2024. Rogers was limited to eight games in 2023 because of injuries but is the school's all-time leading passer.

Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough to transfer

Texas Tech Week 1 starter Tyler Shough announced on Nov. 19 that he'd be transferring to a new school in 2024. Like Johnson, this would be the second transfer of Shough's career. But since he's a graduate transfer, he can play without an NCAA waiver.

Shough came to Texas Tech from Oregon and appeared in just 15 games over three seasons because of injuries.