College football transfer portal tracker: Alabama star safety Caleb Downs commits to Ohio State

For a complete list of this year's transfers, follow Rivals.com's tracker.

Alabama's post-Nick Saban loss was Ohio State's massive gain on Friday, as star safety Caleb Downs committed to the Buckeyes, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Downs led the Crimson Tide in total tackles last season with 107, 40 more than the second-place Deontae Lawson. Add in 3.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and Downs was a menace all over for offenses, earning SEC Freshman of the Year and first-team All-SEC honors.

Now, the former five-star recruit heads to Columbus, where Ohio State has also added Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, in addition to an unusually large number of returning stars. Downs has three years of eligibility remaining, but is already a major NFL Draft prospect.

5-star QB and early enrollee Julian Sayin set to explore transfer from Alabama

A quarterback is set to explore leaving Alabama the day after a quarterback said he was transferring in.

Five-star freshman Julian Sayin is reportedly set to enter the transfer portal after enrolling early at Alabama. Sayin was the only five-star recruit in Alabama’s No. 3 recruiting class and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2024. ESPN’s report came after former Washington quarterback Austin Mack said he was transferring to Alabama on Thursday.

Sayin, a California native, chose Alabama over Georgia, Notre Dame and others. According to Rivals, his lead recruiter for Notre Dame was now-former Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. The ex-Notre Dame quarterback came from South Bend ahead of the 2023 season to run Alabama’s offense but found himself without a job on staff after Nick Saban’s retirement.

Sayin’s departure makes Mack the clear quarterback of the future at the moment. Jalen Milroe has one more season of eligibility remaining and has said that he’s returning for the 2024 season.

Alabama gets a Kalen DeBoer recruit

Washington quarterback Austin Mack is following Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa.

Mack confirmed news that he was transferring from Washington to Alabama on social media Thursday afternoon. The portal pickup is the first for DeBoer since he left Washington to replace Nick Saban at Alabama last week. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile have seen an exodus of players leaving in the portal since Saban announced his retirement.

A four-star recruit from Folsom, California, Mack skipped his senior year of high school and reclassified from the class of 2024 to join Washington as a redshirt freshman last season. He did not see any game action in 2023.

Mack was expected to compete for the starting job in Washington following the exit of Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr., who's expected to declare for the NFL Draft after exhausting his college eligibility. Mack will instead join a crowded quarterback room in Alabama that's expected to return 2023 starter Jalen Milroe and backup Ty Simpson, a four-star prospect who will be a sophomore next season.

The Tide also have a commitment from five-star quarterback Julian Sayin, an elite prospect ranked fourth overall in his class by Rivals. Sayin has not given any public indication whether he's considering staying or leaving in the wake of Saban's retirement.

Alabama's Isaiah Bond transfers to Texas

Isaiah Bond didn't take long to find a new school.

Bond, the first Alabama player to announce he was entering the transfer portal since Saban retired on Jan. 10, announced Jan. 14 that he was heading to Texas.

Bond led Alabama in receptions with 48 catches for 668 yards and four touchdowns. He caught the last-minute 31-yard TD on fourth down to beat Auburn in the regular season finale and keep Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes alive.

It's a big get for Texas after WRs Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell both announced they were heading to the 2024 NFL draft. Bond's departure also means that new coach Kalen DeBoer will need to replace his team's two leading wide receivers. Jermaine Burton is also off to the NFL after posting 798 receiving yards to lead the team.

Will Rogers to transfer again after Kalen DeBoer's departure

Will Rogers transferred from Mississippi State to Washington to be Michael Penix Jr.'s replacement at quarterback. Now, he's on the move again.

Hours after Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer was reported to be leaving the program for Alabama, Rogers reportedly re-entered the transfer portal to find a new destination.

It's an awkward situation, especially because Rogers was on the sideline in uniform during the College Football Playoff championship game against Michigan this week. He was supposed to give the Huskies a capable four-year starter to help navigate the future after a plethora of exits for the NFL Draft, but he apparently didn't sign up to help them with a DeBoer-less future.

Rogers sits second on the SEC all-time passing yard leaderboard, behind only Georgia great Aaron Murray, and first in completions. He was one of the top names in this year's class of quarterbacks in the portal and just added a new variable after the action had seemingly settled.

Jayden Maiava chooses USC one day after pledging to Georgia

USC might finally have its next quarterback. Former UNLV starting QB Jayden Maiava reportedly committed to the Trojans on Jan. 9, just one day after he said he was headed to Georgia.

The initial choice seemed odd because Maiava would be competing for a backup job behind 2023 Bulldogs starter Carson Beck, who is returning for the 2024 season.

USC makes more sense for the time being considering the Trojans don't have a clear starter under center after the departure of Caleb Williams to the NFL.

The program had yet to land a big name in the transfer portal and former five-star recruit Malachi Nelson left the program and transferred to Boise State.

If Maiava sticks with USC, he'll have a very real shot of earning the starting job. His biggest competition might be redshirt junior Miller Moss, who has been with USC for the last three years.

Maiava was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after throwing for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2023, leading UNLV to a 9-5 record and a spot in the Mountain West title game. It was UNLV's most wins since 1984.

Star Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins commits to Ohio State

Ohio State could have a seriously loaded backfield in 2024.

The Buckeyes secured a commitment from former Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins on Monday night as their rival Michigan was winning the national title over Washington. Judkins visited Columbus over the weekend and could form the best rushing tandem in college football with TreVeyon Henderson if Henderson doesn't declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Judkins was an immediate star as a freshman and has led the Rebels in rushing in each of his two seasons with the team. He had 274 carries for 1,567 yards and 16 rushing TDs in 2022 and was an all-SEC performer. In 2023, Judkins dealt with injuries but still played in all 13 of Ole Miss’ games and rushed 271 times for 1,158 yards and 15 TDs. He became the first SEC rusher since Herschel Walker to rush for at least 15 TDs in his first two seasons of college football.

Judkins' entrance into the transfer portal after Ole Miss' Peach Bowl win over Penn State was a shock. The Rebels are set to be a top-10 team entering 2024.

If Henderson comes back for his senior season, Ohio State could have two 1,000-yard rushers. Henderson rushed 156 times for 926 yards over 10 games in 2023 as a junior and did play in the Buckeyes’ Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri. He averaged nearly seven yards a carry as a freshman in 2021 with 183 carries for 1,248 yards and 15 TDs over 13 games.

Boise State lands ex-USC top recruit

Malachi Nelson is heading to Boise State.

The former five-star recruit said Saturday that he was committing to the Broncos. He immediately becomes the favorite to start for Boise State after Taylen Green announced he was transferring at the end of the season.

Boise, this is it.. Committed #BleedBlue — malachi nelson (@Malachi) January 7, 2024

Nelson appeared in just one game in 2023 and threw three passes. He was the No. 14 player in the country in the 2023 recruiting class and ranked as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback. The three players ahead of him in that category were Texas’ Arch Manning, Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava and UCLA’s Dante Moore.

Nelson is the second of the four to transfer. Moore transferred after the season and has committed to Oregon, where he will likely back up Dillon Gabriel in 2024.

It’s a massive get for new Boise State coach Spencer Danielson as he takes over the program on a permanent basis. The former Broncos defensive coordinator was named the interim coach after Boise State fired Andy Avalos during the 2023 season. Boise State went on to win the Mountain West before losing to UCLA in the LA Bowl on Dec. 16.

DJ Uiagalelei heads to Florida State

DJ Uiagalelei is heading back to the ACC.

The former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback told ESPN on Jan. 1 that he’ll play his final season of college football at Florida State in 2024. Uiagalelei transferred from Oregon State after playing one season with the Beavers. He was at Clemson for three seasons before he went to Corvallis.

Uiagalelei’s move is a significant addition for a Florida State team that has expertly navigated the transfer portal in recent seasons and needs to fill big holes ahead of 2024. The Seminoles were in the market for a transfer quarterback because Jordan Travis is out of eligibility and No. 2 QB Tate Rodemaker is in the transfer portal. Third-string freshman Brock Glenn started the ACC title game and the Orange Bowl blowout loss to Georgia and was overwhelmed in both contests.

Uiagalelei played in nine games as a freshman at Clemson in 2020 during Trevor Lawrence’s last season with the Tigers and took over as the starter in 2021. He threw more interceptions than touchdowns that season, but improved in 2022.

He completed 57% of his passes in 2023 for 2,638 yards and 21 TDs with seven interceptions. He also aded six rushing touchdowns, though he ran far less often in 2023 than he did in his last season with Clemson.

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson commits to UCF

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson is heading to Central Florida.

The three-year starter said on New Year's Day that he was committing to the Knights.

Jefferson played in all 12 of Arkansas’ games in 2023, though he left the season-ending loss to Missouri early with an injury. Jefferson’s stats declined as Arkansas’ play declined this season. Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles left after the 2022 season to take the same position at TCU.

For his career, Jefferson is 626-of-962 passing for 7,911 yards and 67 TDs to just 18 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,876 yards and 21 TDs. Jefferson threw for over 2,600 yards and rushed for over 600 yards as a junior in 2022 with 33 total touchdowns.

He'll take over for former Ole Miss QB John Rhys Plumlee as UCF's No. 1 QB. Plumlee recently announced that he would forego his senior baseball season with the Knights to prep for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dante Moore transfers to Oregon, where he originally committed

Dante Moore’s time at UCLA has lasted just one season.

The former five-star recruit, after entering the transfer portal, committed to Oregon on Dec. 18 — which will keep him in the Big Ten once both schools join the league this summer. Moore will likely slot in behind Dillon Gabriel, who transferred from Oklahoma earlier in December. For Moore, he winds up at the school where he originally verbally committed last year before flipping to UCLA.

Moore's commitment was a coup at the time for UCLA and coach Chip Kelly. Moore was the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2023 and the top recruit in the state of Michigan.

Moore struggled in his first season of college football. He played in nine games and was 114-of-213 passing for 1,610 yards and 11 TDs. He also threw nine interceptions and had rough outings on the road, especially.

Texas QB Maalik Murphy transfers to Duke

Per ESPN, Texas QB Maalik Murphy is heading to Duke. He's a massive commitment for new Duke coach Manny Diaz and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Murphy has appeared in three games this season, throwing for 477 yards on 6.7 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Texas was 2-0 in the games he started.

Georgia LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson commits to Kentucky

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was in the transfer portal less than a week.

After entering the portal on Friday, Dumas-Johnson posted to Instagram on Wednesday that he was committing to Kentucky. He joins former Georgia teammate Brock Vandagriff with the Wildcats.

The two-year starter has been a significant contributor since he enrolled. Dumas Johnson played in just nine games in 2023 due to injuries and had 34 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.

He had 70 tackles and nine tackles for loss in 15 games as a sophomore in 2022. Before being an impact player a season ago, Johnson had 21 tackles as a freshman in 14 appearances.

Ex-Ohio State QB Kyle McCord commits to Syracuse

Kyle McCord is heading to the ACC.

The former Ohio State quarterback has committed to Syracuse for his final season of college football in 2024. McCord is a massive get for new Syracuse coach Fran Brown as Brown looks to reshape the Orange’s roster ahead of his first season. McCord visited Syracuse over the weekend.

McCord entered the transfer portal as soon as it opened in early December and his decision was one of the biggest surprises of the early transfer market. It came a day after Ohio State was selected to play in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri and after coach Ryan Day didn’t unequivocally state that McCord was the team’s starter heading into 2024.

McCord was 229-of-348 passing for 3,170 yards and 24 TDs with six interceptions in his only season as the Buckeyes’ starter. Five of his six interceptions came in the final five games of the season and he threw two in Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. It was the third straight time Ohio State had lost to the Wolverines.

He also joins former Georgia wide receivers Zeed Haynes and Jackson Meeks as transfer additions for the Syracuse offense. Brown, a New Jersey native, was the defensive backs coach for the Bulldogs before he was hired as Syracuse’s head coach.

Toledo QB DeQuan Finn transfers to Baylor

Toledo QB DeQuan Finn is heading to Baylor.

Finn announced Sunday night that he was committing to the Bears. Baylor needed a starting QB after Blake Shapen had transferred.

Finn has been the Rockets’ starter for the past three seasons as he’s emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the MAC. Finn started all 13 games for Toledo this season and was 201-of-317 passing for 2,657 yards and 22 TDs with nine interceptions. He also rushed 123 times for 563 yards and seven touchdowns.

For his career, Finn is 540-of-896 passing for 7,079 yards and 63 TDs with 23 interceptions. He’s also rushed 390 times for 1,837 yards. Since he’s spent five seasons at Toledo, he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Vanderbilt lands Nate Johnson

Former Utah quarterback Nate Johnson is heading to Vanderbilt.

Johnson committed to Vanderbilt on Sunday night and is immediately in line to start for the Commodores in 2024. Johnson opened the 2023 season splitting time with Bryson Barnes at QB for the Utes because of Cameron Rising's knee injury.

Johnson ceded playing time to Barnes as the season went on but has three years of eligibility remaining. Over eight games, Johnson was 39-of-72 passing for 499 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 49 times for 235 yards and four scores. The 2022 recruit was a three-star dual-threat prospect.

Ohio QB Kurtis Rourke commits to Indiana

Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke is heading to Indiana to play for new coach Curt Cignetti.

Rourke had a phenomenal 2022 before suffering a season-ending knee injury 11 games into the season. He was 244-of-353 passing for 3,257 yards and 25 TDs to just four interceptions. He also had rushed for 245 yards and four scores and was named the MAC offensive player of the year.

He returned for the 2023 season and played in 11 games but his stats took a step back. Rourke was 195-of-307 passing for 2,207 yards and 11 TDs this season.

Rourke's commitment to Indiana could mean the Hoosiers are out of the running for James Madison QB Jordan McCloud. After Indiana hired Cignetti from JMU and McCloud entered the portal, the Hoosiers felt like a natural fit.

Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles to Michigan State

Former Oregon State No. 2 QB Aidan Chiles told ESPN on Thursday that he was transferring to Michigan State.

Chiles, a freshman in 2023, follows coach Jonathan Smith to East Lansing. Chiles saw playing time behind starting QB DJ Uiagalelei in 2023 and has three years of eligibility remaining. Uiagalelei is also in the transfer portal.

Chiles is in line to be Michigan State's starting QB in 2024 barring another significant addition from the transfer portal. All three Spartan QBs from 2023 entered the portal after the season and Noah Kim announced earlier in the week that he was heading to Coastal Carolina.

Arkansas RB Rocket Sanders off to South Carolina

Former Arkansas RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders said Wednesday night that he was committing to South Carolina.

Sanders was especially productive in 2022. He had 222 carries for 1,443 yards and 10 TDs while also catching 28 passes for 271 yards and two scores. He was one of the best rushers in the SEC.

Sanders was hampered by injuries in 2023, however. He appeared in just six games and had 62 carries for 209 yards as the entire Razorbacks team took a step back.

South Carolina leading rusher Mario Anderson is not returning in 2024, so there’s a big opening for Sanders in the backfield. Sanders’ transfer comes days after Missouri got a commitment from Georgia State rusher Marcus Carroll. He rushed 274 times for 1,350 yards in 2023 with 13 TDs. Like South Carolina, Missouri has a big hole to fill in the backfield in 2024 as all-SEC rusher Cody Schrader is out of eligibility.

Colorado's Anthony Hankerson to Oregon State

Colorado running back Anthony Hankerson is heading to Oregon State. Hankerson announced Wednesday night that he was joining the Buffaloes’ former conference rival.

Hankerson got the most carries for Colorado in 2023 with 78 rushes for 319 yards. He averaged just 4.1 yards a carry as Colorado struggled to run the ball with any consistency. The Buffaloes lost eight of their last nine games to finish the season at 4-8.

Hankerson had just two fewer yards than freshman Dylan Edwards and with RB Alton McCaskill set to be fully healthy in 2024, decided to head west. Oregon State needs to replace No. 2 leading rusher Deshaun Fenwick as it enters life in the Pac-2.

Grayson McCall heading to NC State

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall is heading to North Carolina State for his fifth and final season of eligibility.

McCall was a coveted member of the transfer portal a season ago but stayed at Coastal Carolina for a fifth season in 2023. The four-year starter had his most success under former coach Jamey Chadwell. In 33 games from 2020-22, McCall completed two-thirds of his passes while throwing for 77 TDs and just eight interceptions. He also rushed for 17 scores across those three seasons.

His numbers declined across the board in 2023 in Tim Beck’s first season in charge after Chadwell left for Liberty. McCall played in just seven games due to injury and averaged a career-low 8.6 yards an attempt with 10 TDs and six interceptions.

McCall fills a need at QB for the Wolfpack. NC State added former Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong before the season and Armstrong was named the starter ahead of the season. But coach Dave Doeren made a QB change before September was over and M.J. Morris replaced Armstrong as the team's starter.

Morris played in just four games in 2023 before telling the coaching staff that he wanted to keep his redshirt status for the season. That put Armstrong back in the starting lineup for the remainder of the season. Armstrong is out of eligibility after 2023 and Morris is in the transfer portal.

Dillon Gabriel commits to Oregon

Oregon has found its replacement for Heisman finalist Bo Nix.

Former Oklahoma and UCF QB Dillon Gabriel announced Saturday that he had committed to the Ducks for his final season of college football in 2024. Gabriel entered the transfer portal on Monday after two seasons with the Sooners. The Hawaii native gave former Oregon QB and 2014 Heisman winner Marcus Mariota a shoutout in his commitment post.

Gabriel is entering his sixth season of college football and can transfer immediately a second time because he’s a graduate transfer. He was one of the better quarterbacks in college football this season as he was 266-of-384 passing for 3,660 yards and 30 TDs to just six interceptions.

He’s a ready-made replacement for Nix, who blossomed in his two seasons with the Ducks after transferring to Oregon. Nix leads the country in completion percentage — and can set the single-season record with a sterling performance in the Fiesta Bowl vs. Liberty — and is tied with LSU QB Jayden Daniels for the most TD passes in college football.

Gabriel has played in 50 games over three seasons at UCF and two with the Sooners. He’s thrown for 14,865 yards and 125 TDs in his college career and it’s not a stretch to see him putting up numbers similar to Nix in 2024. Gabriel will likely be a preseason Heisman favorite entering next season.

Tyler Van Dyke headed to Wisconsin

Tyler Van Dyke, a three-year starter at Miami, is transferring to Wisconsin, the quarterback announced Tuesday. Van Dyke had an up-and-down career at Miami as he dealt with an array of coaching changes. He was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2021 after being thrust into the lineup for an injured D'Eriq King.

After head coach Manny Diaz was fired and offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee became the SMU head coach, Van Dyke struggled in 2022 as the Hurricanes transitioned to the Mario Cristobal era. Cristobal's first OC hire was Josh Gattis, but that lasted only one year.

Things were better for Van Dyke this year with new OC Shannon Dawson, particularly early in the season, but he ended up struggling as the season progressed. He dealt with a few injuries and was benched in favor of freshman Emory Williams for the Florida State game, but Van Dyke played Miami's last two games after Williams was injured.

In three seasons, Van Dyke threw for 7,469 yards and 54 touchdowns with 23 interceptions.

He'll likely be the frontrunner to be the Badgers' starter in 2024, which is expected to be his final year of eligibility.

Boise State QB Taylen Green commits to Arkansas

Boise State QB Taylen Green said Monday that he had committed to Arkansas.

Green appeared in 26 games over the past two seasons with the Broncos and was a key part of the team’s late-season run to the Mountain West title. He threw for 226 yards and rushed eight times for 90 yards while scoring four total TDs in the Broncos’ MWC title game win over UNLV.

For his career, Green is 287-of-483 passing for 3,794 yards and 25 TDs and 15 interceptions. He’s also rushed 164 times for 1,026 yards and 19 TDs.

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson recently completed his fifth season with the school. Sam Pittman is returning as the team's head coach and former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino is the team's new offensive coordinator.

QB Blake Shapen headed to Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, a multi-year starter at quarterback for Baylor, told ESPN that he plans to transfer to Mississippi State. Shapen started two games in 2021 and then became the Bears' full-time starter over the past two seasons. However, Shapen dealt with multiple injuries this season as Baylor struggled to a 3-9 record.

For his career, Shapen has thrown for 5,574 yards and 36 touchdowns with 13 interceptions while completing 63.7% of his attempts. He also has six career rushing touchdowns.

He'll immediately be eligible to play in 2024.

Ex-5-star recruit Brock Vandagriff heading from Georgia to Kentucky

Backup Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff announced Monday that he was transferring from the Bulldogs. Wednesday, he said he was transferring to Kentucky.

Vandagriff served as the backup to Carson Beck in 2023 after he signed with Georgia in 2021. Vandagriff was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021 and the No. 2 pro-style QB in the class behind Texas QB Quinn Ewers.

Vandagriff will be in line to take over for Devin Leary at Kentucky. Leary transferred to Lexington ahead of the 2023 season from NC State.

Florida State edge rusher Patrick Payton to enter portal

Florida State edge rusher Patrick Payton tweeted Tuesday night that he planned to enter the transfer portal.

Payton was tied for the third on the team with six sacks and was part of an impressive pass-rushing rotation for the Seminoles. The redshirt sophomore had 42 total tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss. He also had 10 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Five Florida State players had at least five sacks this season as the Seminoles’ defensive front was one of the best in the country. That dominance was on full display in the ACC title game win over Louisville, but it wasn’t enough to get the Seminoles into the College Football Playoff despite a 13-0 record because of QB Jordan Travis’ leg injury.