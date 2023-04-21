College football transfer portal: Reaction to Lorenzo Styles leaving Notre Dame

A somewhat surprising move happened Friday as Notre Dame rising junior Lorenzo Styles entered the transfer portal. Styles played two seasons with the Irish, catching 54 passes for over 700-yards and two touchdowns in blue and gold.

Styles recently moved to corner back and earlier this week stated that he planned to play both offense and defense in the annual Blue-Gold game. Instead, Styles will no longer be part of the Notre Dame football program.

Although there is always a bit of an surprise feeling when a one-time starter enters the portal, this move is hardly still hardly comes as a shock. Here is how some of the college football and Notre Dame worlds reacted to the Styles news on Friday.

