College football tradition is being eroded, so let’s preserve what we can

The USC Trojans stand for college football tradition, so much so that they have never played an FCS college football opponent. It matters that USC doesn’t schedule The Citadel, Chattanooga, or the other cupcakes SEC teams do. USC has one of the classic uniforms in college football and plays in one of the most storied and venerable stadiums in America. The Trojans’ rivalry with Notre Dame is an American sports classic.

Why are so many people suggesting if not outright saying that the USC-Notre Dame series needs to stop? College football will not be better if this tradition-rich rivalry ends. Aren’t so many of us already upset at the amount of college football tradition which is being pushed aside by conference realignment and the 12-team College Football Playoff? How is more erosion of tradition the answer?

Fighting Irish Wire is just as concerned about this issue as we are here at Trojans Wire:

“Perhaps there will come a time where they won’t have a choice, but until that time, every effort must be made to protect the annual clash between the Irish and Trojans.

“(Joel) Klatt and (Colin) Cowherd either have no understanding or don’t care about what this annual battle means. Both teams want to beat each other, but they also have immense respect for each other. For the Irish, only Navy can compete in that area the way only UCLA can compete for the Trojans.”

We have less and less college football tradition today. Let’s preserve what few bread crumbs we have for tomorrow.

