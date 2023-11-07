College Football Top 25: Week 11

Week 10 in college football brought the noise! From Oklahoma State’s victory in the final edition of Bedlam to Mississippi's narrow escape at home against Texas A&M to the shootout in SoCal to Kansas State’s head scratching decisions in OT, Saturday was filled with drama and consequences for a number of the nation’s Top 25.

Week 11 promises to be no different.

Saturday’s headliner is Michigan @ Penn State. The Nittany Lions actually control their own destiny in the Big Ten. If this were at the Big House bettors would be all in on the Wolverines but it being a home game for James Franklin, the line has dropped from 7.0 to 4.5.

Elsewhere, Michael Penix, Jr. continues his campaign for the Heisman and a national championship when Washington hosts Utah. Anything but a victory dooms Penix and the Huskies.

Is this the week Georgia is finally forced to break a sweat in the 4th quarter? The Bulldogs host Ole Miss. A victory for the Rebels really upsets the playoff picture as well as keeps his squad in line for a New Year’s Day bowl bid.

Saturday night, Caleb Williams and USC look to resurrect their season or at least play spoiler when they visit Bo Nix and Oregon.

As has become the norm, the chaos from last weekend has caused substantial movement in the NBC Sports Top 25.

1 Georgia | Record: 9-0 | ATS: 2-6-1 | Last Week: 1

Next up: Saturday vs. #10 Mississippi (8-1) | Spread: Bulldogs -10.5

2 Michigan | Record: 9-0 | ATS: 4-4-1 | Last Week: 2

Next up: Saturday @ #9 Penn State (8-1) | Spread: Wolverines -4.5

3 Ohio State | Record: 9-0 | ATS: 5-3-1 | Last Week: 3

Next up: Saturday vs. Michigan State (3-6) on NBC | Spread: OSU -31.5

4 Florida State | Record: 9-0 | ATS: 6-3 | Last Week: 4

Next up: Saturday vs. Miami (6-3) | Spread: Seminoles -14.5

5 Washington | Record: 9-0 | ATS: 4-4-1 | Last Week: 5

Next up: Saturday @ #13 Utah (7-2) | Spread: Huskies -9.5

Dalzell (@VmoneySports): I am expecting the Washington Huskies to drop off this list within the next two weeks. Washington still must play and defeat #13 Utah, #11 Oregon State, and instate rival Washington State to wrap up the regular season before more than likely facing a rematch against #6 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship. The Huskies have the toughest road to the CFB Playoff out of any team in the country.

Froton (@CFFroton): No change up top to the NBC Sports Top 25, with top-ranked Georgia posting the most impressive win of the weekend over #17 (#12 at the time) Missouri. The CFP committee has Ohio State up top, but we are still riding the back-to-back national champions as our #1 seed until they lose given the performance of QB Carson Beck and the vaunted UGA defense. Washington handled business against USC, dropping the Trojans out of the Top 25 for the first time during the HC Lincoln Riley era.

6 Oregon | Record: 8-1 | ATS: 7-1-1 | Last Week: 7

Next up: Saturday vs. USC | Spread: Ducks -15.5

7 Alabama | Record: 8-1 | ATS: 6-3 | Last Week: 9

Next up: Saturday @ Kentucky (6-3) | Spread: Crimson Tide -10.5

8 Texas | Record: 8-1 | ATS: 4-4-1 | Last Week: 7

Next up: Saturday @ TCU (4-5) | Spread: Longhorns -9.5

9 Penn State | Record: 8-1 | ATS: 7-2 | Last Week: 11

Next up: Saturday vs. #2 Michigan (9-0) | Spread: Wolverines -4.5

10 Mississippi | Record: 8-1 | ATS: 6-2-1 | Last Week: 10

Next up: Saturday @ #1 Georgia (9-0) | Spread: Bulldogs -10.5

11 Oregon State | Record: 7-2 | ATS: 5-4 | Last Week: 16

Next up: Saturday vs. Stanford (3-6) | Spread: Beavers -21

12 Louisville | Record: 8-1 | ATS: 5-4 | Last Week: 15

Next up: Thursday vs. Virginia (2-7) | Spread: Cardinals -20.5

13 Utah | Record: 7-2 | ATS: 5-3-1 | Last Week: 20

Next up: Saturday @ #5 Washington (9-0) | Spread: Huskies -9.5

14 Tennessee | Record: 7-2 | ATS: 6-3 | Last Week: 18

Next up: Saturday @ #17 Missouri (7-2) | Spread: Volunteers -1

15 Kansas | Record: 7-2 | ATS: 5-4 | Last Week: 21

Next up: Saturday vs. Texas Tech (4-5) | Spread: Jayhawks -3.5

Dalzell: My two favorite teams to rally and make a run at the CFB playoffs are #6 Oregon and #7 Alabama. The Tide is rolling through the SEC right now and the Ducks have not come close to losing since dropping their contest versus Washington. I believe both teams will win out in the regular season and have a real shot at being the No. 3 and 4 teams in the CFB playoff.

Froton: I’ve got Alabama at #6, just a shade ahead of Oregon who has looked incredible since dropping a narrow decision to Washington. However, with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe growing into the role on a week-to-week basis and coming off a solid win over LSU, the path to the SEC West title is now clear. I understand the Texas argument, given that they already beat the Tide in Week 2, but I think Alabama would end up beating Texas after developing their youthful roster over the course of the season. Vaughn and I will be at Penn State vs. Michigan this weekend, which will be a pivotal test for the Wolverines and an incredible opportunity for the Nittany Lions.

16 Oklahoma State | Record: 7-2 | ATS: 6-3 | Last Week: NR

Next up: Saturday @ UCF (4-5) | Spread: Cowboys -2.5

17 Missouri | Record: 7-2 | ATS: 6-3 | Last Week: 14

Next up: Saturday vs. #14 Tennessee (7-2) | Spread: Volunteers -1

18 LSU | Record: 6-3 | ATS: 5-4 | Last Week: 13

Next up: Saturday vs. Florida (5-4) | Spread: Tigers -13.5

19 Oklahoma | Record: 7-2 | ATS: 6-3 | Last Week: 9

Next up: Saturday vs. West Virginia (6-3) | Spread: Sooners -12.5

20 Arizona | Record: 6-3 | ATS: 8-1 | Last Week: NR

Next up: Saturday @ Colorado (4-5) | Spread: Wildcats -10.5

21 Tulane | Record: 8-1 | ATS: 3-6 | Last Week: 22

Next up: Saturday vs. Tulsa (3-6) | Spread: Green Wave -22.5

22 James Madison | Record: 9-0 | ATS: 6-3 | Last Week: 25

Next up: Saturday vs. UCONN (1-8) | Spread: Dukes -24.5

23 Notre Dame | Record: 7-3 | ATS: 6-3-1 | Last Week: 12

Next up: November 18th vs. Wake Forest (4-5)

24 Liberty | Record: 9-0 | ATS: 7-2 | Last Week: NR

Next up: Saturday vs. Old Dominion (4-5) | Spread: Flames -13.5

25 Kansas State | Record: 6-3 | ATS: 6-2-1 | Last Week: 23

Next up: Saturday vs. Baylor (3-6) | Spread: Wildcats -20.5

Fell out of the Top 25: Air Force, USC, and UCLA



Dalzell: How about the Big 12?! Kansas and Oklahoma State are climbing the ranks toward Texas, while Oklahoma and Kansas State suffered losses to drop them from contention for the Big 12 conference championship. The Oklahoma State Cowboys are the best bet for a longshot to make and win the Big 12 with regular-season games remaining against UCF, Houston, and BYU.

Froton: Kudos to Oklahoma State for pulling off the upset over Oklahoma in the final Bedlam game and emphatically laying claim to the #16 spot in this week’s poll. Can’t help but be disappointed with Notre Dame losing to Clemson despite Cade Klubnik being in a walking boot all week and RB Will Shipley and WR Antonio Williams missing the contest altogether. Cannot say enough about the job Arizona HC Jedd Fisch has done with that program in the wake of the ill-fated Kevin Sumlin regime. Their convincing victory over UCLA has the Wildcats surging heading into this week’s game at Colorado.

