College football Top 25 scoreboard for Week 6 — see how teams battling USC for poll position fared
The top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll featured three matchups between fellow poll members in Week 6:
Arkansas played Mississippi State in a battle of two teams outside the top 20, residing in the 21-25 range of the rankings.
TCU and Kansas were outside the top 15 but had a spot in the top 25. They met in one of the best games of Week 6, producing a thriller which lived up to the national advance billing for the contest.
UCLA beat Utah in a battle of top-20 teams, shaking up the Pac-12 race.
Let’s take you through the scores of the Coaches Poll Top 25 from the past weekend of college football:
#17 TCU VS. #19 KANSAS
TCU 38, Kansas 31
#4 MICHIGAN VS. INDIANA
Michigan 31, Indiana 10
#8 TENNESSEE VS. LSU
#25 ARKANSAS VS. #23 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 17
TEXAS TECH VS. #7 OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 31
#11 UTAH VS. #18 UCLA
UCLA 42, Utah 32
AUBURN VS. #2 GEORGIA
#3 OHIO STATE VS. MICHIGAN STATE
Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20
#24 WASHINGTON VS. ARIZONA STATE
Arizona State 45, Washington 38
#9 OLE MISS VS. VANDERBILT
Ole Miss 52, Vanderbilt 28
ARMY VS. #15 WAKE FOREST
Wake Forest 45, Army 10
#5 CLEMSON VS. BOSTON COLLEGE
Clemson 31, Boston College 3
#20 KANSAS STATE VS. IOWA STATE
Kansas State 10, Iowa State 9
WASHINGTON STATE VS. #6 USC
USC 30, Washington State 14
SOUTH CAROLINA VS. #13 KENTUCKY
South Carolina 24, Kentucky 14
#16 BYU VS. NOTRE DAME
Notre Dame 28, BYU 20
FLORIDA STATE VS. #14 NC STATE
NC State 19, Florida State 17
TEXAS A&M VS. #1 ALABAMA
#12 OREGON VS. ARIZONA
Oregon 49, Arizona 22