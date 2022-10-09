College football Top 25 scoreboard for Week 6 — see how teams battling USC for poll position fared

The top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll featured three matchups between fellow poll members in Week 6:

Arkansas played Mississippi State in a battle of two teams outside the top 20, residing in the 21-25 range of the rankings.

TCU and Kansas were outside the top 15 but had a spot in the top 25. They met in one of the best games of Week 6, producing a thriller which lived up to the national advance billing for the contest.

UCLA beat Utah in a battle of top-20 teams, shaking up the Pac-12 race.

Let’s take you through the scores of the Coaches Poll Top 25 from the past weekend of college football:

#17 TCU VS. #19 KANSAS

 

 

TCU 38, Kansas 31

#4 MICHIGAN VS. INDIANA

 

 

Michigan 31, Indiana 10

#8 TENNESSEE VS. LSU

 

 

Tennessee 40, LSU 13

#25 ARKANSAS VS. #23 MISSISSIPPI STATE

 

Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 17

TEXAS TECH VS. #7 OKLAHOMA STATE

 

 

Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 31

#11 UTAH VS. #18 UCLA

 

 

UCLA 42, Utah 32

AUBURN VS. #2 GEORGIA

 

 

Georgia 42, Auburn 10

#3 OHIO STATE VS. MICHIGAN STATE

 

 

Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20

#24 WASHINGTON VS. ARIZONA STATE

 

 

Arizona State 45, Washington 38

#9 OLE MISS VS. VANDERBILT

 

 

Ole Miss 52, Vanderbilt 28

ARMY VS. #15 WAKE FOREST

 

 

Wake Forest 45, Army 10

#5 CLEMSON VS. BOSTON COLLEGE

 

 

Clemson 31, Boston College 3

#20 KANSAS STATE VS. IOWA STATE

 

 

Kansas State 10, Iowa State 9

WASHINGTON STATE VS. #6 USC

 

 

USC 30, Washington State 14

SOUTH CAROLINA VS. #13 KENTUCKY

 

 

South Carolina 24, Kentucky 14

#16 BYU VS. NOTRE DAME

 

 

Notre Dame 28, BYU 20

FLORIDA STATE VS. #14 NC STATE

 

 

NC State 19, Florida State 17

TEXAS A&M VS. #1 ALABAMA

 

 

Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20

#12 OREGON VS. ARIZONA

 

 

Oregon 49, Arizona 22

