College football Top 25 ranking for 2024: Utah, Arizona lead Big 12 Conference teams

The Big 12 Conference is going to look very different in the 2024 football season with the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah from the Pac-12.

Who could be the best teams in the conference next season?

An early college football Top 25 ranking projection for the 2024 season gives us a look at some of the teams that could stand out in the revamped Big 12.

The Utah Utes are at the top of the list.

Longhorns Wire has Kyle Whittingham's team ranked No. 6 in the nation in its early ranking, calling Utah a "heavy favorite to win the new Big 12."

'Ridiculous': Social media slams Jedd Fisch's Pac-12 Football Coach of the Year award snub

Watch out for Arizona Wildcats in 2024 college football season

But the Utes will have some competition for the Big 12 Conference title in 2024 from a current conference rival and new conference rivals.

Arizona is ranked No. 15 in those same rankings.

Joey Hickey writes of the Arizona Wildcats: "Arizona isn’t going anywhere. Its move to the Big 12 could mean more success for the program. A win in its bowl game could move the team closer to the top of the rankings."

Who wins Alamo Bowl?: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Arizona Wildcats picks, predictions, odds

The Arizona Wildcats and Utah Utes could contend for the Big 12 Conference title in football in 2024.

Kansas, Oklahoma State among other Big 12 Conference contenders in 2024

The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked No. 16 in the early projection and "has a legitimate shot to win a Big 12 conference that doesn't include Oklahoma or Texas."

Oklahoma State comes in at No. 17 in that poll, while Kansas State is No. 21, giving the new Big 12 Conference five teams in that very early Top 25 college football ranking for 2024.

Who wins College Football Playoff game?: Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies picks

Which other college football teams will stand out in 2024?

Utah and Arizona are joined by current Pac-12 schools Oregon and Washington in the ranking.

Those schools are joining the Big Ten next season. The Ducks come in at No. 5, while the Huskies are ranked No. 19.

Alabama is No. 1 in the projection, followed by Georgia at No. 2 and Texas at No. 3.

Michigan is No. 4.

Who do you think is the early favorite to win the new Big 12 Conference in football next season?

Who wins College Football Playoff game?: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines picks

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: College football Top 25 poll projection 2024: How many Big 12 teams?