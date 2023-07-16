College football’s top 10 FBS teams ranked by all-time wins

For as long as college football has been played, it has been fairly easy to identify the bluest of the blueblood programs. One glance at the top 10 schools in all-time wins shows some of the biggest brands in the sport have been at the top of the game throughout the course of college football history. But from time to time, a programs slips up with the NCAA rules and is forced to have some wins vacated from the record books.

Tennessee is the latest school to fall into that bit of trouble with the NCAA, with ESPN reporting the Vols could be stripped of 11 wins from their all-time record book. The NCAA slapped some sanctions on the program due to violations of the rules during the 2019 and 2020 seasons under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Fortunately for the Vols, they avoided receiving a bowl ban from the NCAA.

In light of this development, and with the start of a new college football season just around the corner, now felt like a decent time to take a look at the updated top 10 list for all-time wins in college football among FBS programs.

The reference for this list is the list compiled by Winsipedia, with an acknowledgment that these records are not always the most accurate. Some other sources may have conflicting win totals, and some school records may differ, but for the sake of having an easily accessible resource of information, we will stick with what Winsipedia says. In the event of a tie, a head-to-head tiebreaker is used to determine the higher-ranked school.

Michigan - 989 wins

There is a very good chance that Michigan will become the first college football program to hit the century mark in the win total in 2023. The Wolverines are coming off back-to-back Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff appearances, and they are a top Big Ten contender this season as well. Getting 11 more wins seems to be expected for Michigan this season.

Alabama - 953 wins

The entire Nick Saban has seen Alabama storm its way up the all-time wins list, not that it was ever out of the running as one of the top programs in the sport throughout its history. Alabama has not achieved the level of success it expects of itself the last couple of seasons, but you can be sure the Crimson Tide are about to tack on another double-digit win total in 2023 to keep them firmly among the all-time wins leaders.

Alabama edges Ohio State thanks to an all-time 4-1 record against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State - 953

The Buckeyes have long been the gold standard in the Big Ten, although the program has played second fiddle to their bitter rivals up north the past two seasons. Regardless, Ohio State has been pulling in a ton of wins in the College Football Playoff era, including the first College Football Playoff national championship. Ohio State could have a chance to move into sole possession of second place on the lal0time wins leader board this season.

Notre Dame - 939 wins

It wasn’t long ago that Notre Dame claimed the nation’s top all-time winning percentage, but the Fighting Irish lost some ground on that in recent years. But historically speaking, Notre Dame is among the best programs in piling up wins. Notre Dame is still holding on to a top five spot, but the gap could be closing and the Irish could be in danger of falling down the leaderboard.

Texas - 936 wins

Don’t mess with Texas? Historically speaking, no school in the old southwest has done it better than the Longhorns when it comes to racking up wins. It is only fitting that Texas and Oklahoma are essentially neck-and-neck in the all-time wins list, and both are a year away from entering the SEC. Can Texas, the Big 12 favorite, climb the list in 2023?

Oklahoma - 934 wins

Oklahoma will rest comfortably in the top six this season, in all likelihood, for at least another year. The Sooners are hoping to surprise some people this season and maybe catch and pass their biggest rival in the final year as a Big 12 member.

Penn State - 920 wins

It looks like Penn State will stay locked into its no. 7 position on the all-time wins list even if it does crack the playoff for the first time in 2023. The Nittany Lions finished in third place in the Big Ten East last season despite ending its season with 11 wins. And judging by the preseason rankings and expectations, it wouldn’t be a shock to see a similar result this season.

Nebraska - 912 wins

Times have been tough on Nebraska for a few years now as the Cornhuskers continue to look to end their bowl drought this upcoming season. Nebraska is not in danger of being passed in the top 10 any time too soon, but Nebraska has lost some steam in the all-time wins list and is the team trending in the worst direction out of all of the top 10 programs.

Georgia - 868 wins

Here come the Dawgs! Georgia has stormed its way up into the top 10 thanks to back-to-back national championship seasons and the building up to this level of college football supremacy. And Georgia should add another double-digit win total to its all-time mark once again in 2023.

USC - 867 wins

For now, USC and Tennessee are tied for the 10th most all-time wins in college football history according to Winsipedia, but the Trojans could soon officially own sole possession of the final spot in the top 10 once it is sorted out just how many wins Tennessee will have to vacate. But USC gets the tiebreaker in its favor in the meantime anyway thanks to a 4-0 all-time mark against the Vols.

