College Football Tiers: We look at where Texas lands among contenders

The college football season is under two months away. The anticipatory part of talking season is reaching a fever pitch.

Some outlets are confidently predicting the Texas Longhorns to reach the College Football Playoff. We’re not going to do that. We will put into perspective where the team lands among college football teams heading into the season.

I’ve been steadfast in predicting that the Longhorns will upset Alabama, go 10-2 and win the Big 12 championship. Those seem like realistic marks given the production the team returns.

One could argue there aren’t any Big 12 wide receivers better than Xavier Worthy, AD Mitchell and Isaiah Neyor. Certainly there isn’t a better tight end than Ja’Tavion Sanders, linebacker than Jaylan Ford or offensive tackle than Kelvin Banks in this league.

Because Texas likely has the best wide receiver, tight end, offensive line and secondary units in the Big 12, it’s hard to argue against the team winning the conference. But where do they land in the big picture of college football?

Here’s a look at our college football tiers for the 2023 season.

Two-time reigning champions

Georgia.

The Bulldogs get their own tier, and deservedly so. Nobody really knows how good quarterback play the team will get from Carson Beck or whoever else could lead the team. I’m not sure it matters.

Should make the playoff

Michigan, Ohio State.

It will be difficult for either team to mess up its shot to reach the playoff. Other than facing each other at season’s end, neither team faces much tough conference competition outside of Penn State. Ohio State is my early national title pick.

Musical chairs contenders

USC, Clemson, Washington.

The above trio could separate from the rest of college football, but will battle each other for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley could prevent his brother, USC head coach Lincoln Riley, from reaching the playoff. The Riley brothers won’t go head-to-head over the season, but should have a competition from across the coasts.

Darkhorses

Tennessee, Oregon, LSU, Alabama.

Though it could be due for a drop off, Alabama is a darkhorse out of respect for what it has done for more than a decade. The other three have talented and experienced rosters and showed up fairly consistently last season.

Conference favorites, but likely miss playoff

Texas, Florida State, Kansas State, Tulane.

I’ve been consistent on this all offseason: Texas goes 10-2 and wins the Big 12. Even so, it’s hard to believe the Longhorns are playoff material until they first win 10 games in a regular season. They haven’t done that since 2009. Florida State and Kansas State are in my estimation two-loss teams as well.

Might make the playoff without winning conference

Penn State, Oregon State, Utah.

The teams under consideration seem unlikely to win their respective conferences. They could, however, sneak into the playoff with a loss if another team slips up in its conference title game.

Conference title game contenders, but no playoff

Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UCLA, North Carolina, TCU, Texas Tech.

There are several types of teams in this tier. We’ll attempt to distinguish each team. Wisconsin, UCLA, North Carolina and Texas Tech should all be formidable football teams. Their schedules simply have too many road blocks to consider them legitimate playoff contenders. Oklahoma faces an easy schedule, but, as we’ve noticed, is below standard compared to what it was under Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley. TCU made the playoff last year and should be solid. The lack of continuity will be an uphill battle. As for the Aggies, the pieces are there to beat anybody including quarterback Conner Weigman. Suspect coaching philosophy and decision making from Jimbo Fisher will be Texas A&M’s downfall.

