Which college football teams have the most wins in the last 10 years?

Wisconsin football has been known for sustained success over the past three decades. The Badgers have had up and down years, but the bar has been set high for Wisconsin’s expectations and achievements. There hasn’t been that slump of a few years of losing football that many other Big Ten teams have experienced.

Which teams have also had that sustained success over the past decade? You can easily guess the names at the top of the win list this decade. The Alabama’s and Georgia’s of the world are near the top of the charts, but which other Big Ten teams snuck in. Where does Wisconsin land? Here is a look at the teams with the most wins in the last ten seasons:

No. 18: Penn State

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) carries the American flag onto the field prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State has 85 wins over the past 10 seasons. They are in good shape to continue that success as the Drew Allar era begins for the Nittany Lions.

Tie-14th: Appalachian State

Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

This may be a surprising one to some, but Appalachian State has dominated the Sun Belt over this decade. They have 86 total wins.

Tie-14th: Iowa

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa has consistently won games in the Big Ten under Kirk Ferentz. The Hawkeyes can’t quite seem to get over the hump and make a significant leap.

Tie-14th: Cincinnati

New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell speaks at a welcome event Monday, November 28, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. He was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Mjs Uwgrid28 1 Jpg Uwgrid Fickell

The guy above is the reason Cincinnati is on the list. Luke Fickell won a ton of games with the Bearcats and led them to the College Football Playoff. They also have 86 wins over the past ten seasons.

Tie-14th: UCF

CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Johnny Richardson #25 of the UCF Knights runs with the ball while being chased by Jaheim Thomas #24 of the Cincinnati Bearcats in the third quarter at Nippert Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

UCF was spurred by their undefeated season and have 86 total wins in the decade.

Tie-12th: San Diego State

Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback William Haskell (3) scores on a seven yard touchdown run against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The class of the Mountain West, San Diego State has dominated the conference for much of the past decade. They have 87 wins.

Tie-12th: Michigan

Michigan fans pour onto the field after the Wolverines’ 40-34 victory over Ohio State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011 in Ann Arbor.

Michigan football fans, Michigan fans, Michigan celebrates, Michigan logo, Block M, Michigan cheerleaders, fans on the field

The Wolverines are fresh off of back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and come in tied with the Aztecs at 87 wins.

Tie-10th: Oregon

Oregon Ducks defensive end Isaac Townsend (85) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon has a number of big-time wins this decade, including over the Badgers in the 2020 Rose Bowl. The Ducks come in with 89 wins.

Tie-10th: Oklahoma State

during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Oklahoma State has been in the mix for the Big 12 year in and year out. They also have 89 wins.

No. 9: LSU

LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

A national championship and now the Brian Kelly era off to a flying start have LSU at 90 wins over the past ten seasons.

No. 8: Wisconsin

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai avoids the rush of outside linebacker T.J. Bollers during The Launch, the team’s intra-squad scrimmage at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday April 22, 2023.

Uwgrid Launch April 22 202three

The Badgers have 92 wins this decade thanks to a number of consistent seasons under Paul Chryst. Wisconsin now turns towards Luke Fickell to take them to new heights.

Tie-6th: Boise State

Dec 17, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Taylen Green (10) scrambles out of the pocket against the North Texas Mean Green in the first half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Boise State has 94 wins to put them at seven on our list. The Broncos have consistently been one of the best teams not in a power conference.

Tie-6th: Notre Dame

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame has had big-time years this past decade and will now look to turn things around under Marcus Freeman.

No. 5: Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) celebrates an interception with Danny Stutsman (28) and Jeffery Johnson (77) in the first half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.

Last year was a rare down year for the Sooners who have dominated the Big 12 this decade. The Sooners have won 103 games.

No. 4: Georgia

Apr 16, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in action during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

You knew the back-to-back national champions were on this list. The Bulldogs come in with 109 wins.

No. 3: Ohio State

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to throw during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Buckeyes are consistently rolling in the Big Ten and have 116 wins this decade.

No. 2: Clemson

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) and teammates celebrate their win after the game at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Clemson won 30-0.

Clemson has been the cream of the crop in college football this past decade and had a run of national championship game appearances. The Tigers have 121 wins.

No. 1: Alabama

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Surprise, surprise. Consistent greatness is what Alabama football has done this decade. They have 126 wins.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire