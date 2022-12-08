College Football teams with the most viewers in 2022

We always like to say here at Buckeyes Wire that Ohio State football turns on television sets or streaming devices and gets the gaze of more than most college football programs out there. There’s a huge alumni base across the country, it’s the entire state of Ohio’s team more or less, and others across the country like a winner (or root for the winner to lose), so it gets plenty of eyeballs.

Well, now another stat has come out to prove that point, and it has to do with just this football season of 2022. According to “The Big House Podcast,” there are a couple of Big Ten teams that led the country in viewership and it’s really not even that close.

Sure, “it just means more” in the SEC, but that’s apparently across all the fanbases of the entire country. Here’s a look at the top ten college programs that pulled in the most viewers during the college football regular season.

No. 9 (tie) - Clemson Tigers

Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool (9) and teammates celebrate a play during the second quarter against NC State at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Ncaa Football Clemson Football Vs Nc State Wolfpack

Number of viewers in 2022

34.8 million

No. 9 (tie) - Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2) runs the ball forward during the Texas Longhorns football game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Number of viewers in 2022

34.8 million

No. 8 - TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and his teammates celebrate the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game-winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Number of viewers in 2022

36.3 million

No. 7 - Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 22, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) gestures from the line of scrimmage during the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Number of viewers in 2022

36.6 million

No. 6 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Number of viewers in 2022

39.8 million

No. 5 - LSU Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 12: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers talks to the officials in the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Number of viewers in 2022

50.4 million

No. 4 - Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates with running back Kendall Milton (2) after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Number of viewers in 2022

53.8 million

No. 3 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Number of viewers in 2022

62.2 million

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines

Five reasons Michigan could give Ohio State some issues Saturday

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) and offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi (55) warm-up ahead of the Maryland game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Number of viewers in 2022

70.1 million

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Social media reacts to Ohio State making the College Football Playoff

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after scoring a first-quarter touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Number of viewers in 2022

70.3 million

[listicle id=69608]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire