Which college football teams have the most difficult decision at QB in 2022?
The 2022 college football season is still many months away but that never stopped anyone from looking ahead to the upcoming gridiron grind. With the extra year of eligibility granted due to the COVID pandemic in addition to the burgeoning transfer portal, schools around the nation have been dealing with roster battles that might have been unheard of a decade ago.
It is no secret that the quarterback position is a premium one in the sport, a role coveted by youth around the nation that carries a constant spotlight. At the college level, its importance is highlighted by the amount of Heisman Trophy winners over the years who have lined up under center.
Heading into 2022, there is a bunch of powerhouse programs with major questions at quarterback, including the Florida Gators. As mentioned above, extended eligibility and the transfer portal have made this upcoming year particularly interesting with a litany of players who have switched schools in search of greener pastures.
Recently, 247Sports posted a graphic on its Instagram account ranking the top nine teams in terms of how difficult their quarterback decision will be. Take a look below at how those rankings shook out.
Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard
The Competition: Bo Nix, Ty Thompson
Ole Miss Rebels
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The Competition: Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
The Competition: Drew Pyne, Tyler Buchner
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
The Competition: Drake Maye, Jacolby Criswell
Auburn Tigers
Mickey Welsh / Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK
The Competition: T.J. Finley, Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford
Texas A&M Aggies
Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News
The Competition: Haynes King, Max Johnson, Connor Weigman
Clemson Tigers
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
The Competition: D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik
Texas Longhorns
Tim Warner/Getty Images
The Competition: Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card
Florida Gators
AP Photo/John Raoux
The Competition: Anthony Richardson, Jack Miller III, Emory Jones
