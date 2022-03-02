Which college football teams have the most difficult decision at QB in 2022?

The 2022 college football season is still many months away but that never stopped anyone from looking ahead to the upcoming gridiron grind. With the extra year of eligibility granted due to the COVID pandemic in addition to the burgeoning transfer portal, schools around the nation have been dealing with roster battles that might have been unheard of a decade ago.

It is no secret that the quarterback position is a premium one in the sport, a role coveted by youth around the nation that carries a constant spotlight. At the college level, its importance is highlighted by the amount of Heisman Trophy winners over the years who have lined up under center.

Heading into 2022, there is a bunch of powerhouse programs with major questions at quarterback, including the Florida Gators. As mentioned above, extended eligibility and the transfer portal have made this upcoming year particularly interesting with a litany of players who have switched schools in search of greener pastures.

Recently, 247Sports posted a graphic on its Instagram account ranking the top nine teams in terms of how difficult their quarterback decision will be. Take a look below at how those rankings shook out.

Oregon Ducks

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard

The Competition: Bo Nix, Ty Thompson

Ole Miss Rebels

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Competition: Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Competition: Drew Pyne, Tyler Buchner

North Carolina Tar Heels

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Competition: Drake Maye, Jacolby Criswell

Auburn Tigers

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Competition: T.J. Finley, Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford

Texas A&M Aggies

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News

The Competition: Haynes King, Max Johnson, Connor Weigman

Clemson Tigers

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Competition: D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik

Texas Longhorns

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Competition: Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card

Florida Gators

AP Photo/John Raoux

The Competition: Anthony Richardson, Jack Miller III, Emory Jones

