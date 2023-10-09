Advertisement

Which college football teams in the FBS are still undefeated?

Richard Suter
·1 min read

Week 7 and still perfect

(USAT)
(USAT)

The college football season moves ahead into Week 8 with 14 undefeated teams in the FBS (Bowl Series).

And while some are the expected programs, a few might surprise you.

Take a look…

Air Force Falcons

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 5-0

Florida State Seminoles

(USAT)
Record: 5-0

Georgia Bulldogs

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 6-0

James Madison Dukes

(Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 5-0

Liberty Flames

(Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 5-0

Louisville Cardinals

(USAT)
Record: 6-0

Michigan Wolverines

(Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 6-0

North Carolina Tar Heels

(Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 5-0

Oklahoma Sooners

(USAT)
Record: 6-0

Oregon Ducks

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 5-0

Penn State Nittany Lions

(David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 5-0

Washington Huskies

(Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 5-0

USC Trojans

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 6-0

