Which college football teams in the FBS are still undefeated?
Week 7 and still perfect
The college football season moves ahead into Week 8 with 14 undefeated teams in the FBS (Bowl Series).
And while some are the expected programs, a few might surprise you.
Take a look…
Air Force Falcons
Record: 5-0
Florida State Seminoles
Record: 5-0
Georgia Bulldogs
Record: 6-0
James Madison Dukes
Record: 5-0
Liberty Flames
Record: 5-0
Louisville Cardinals
Record: 6-0
Michigan Wolverines
Record: 6-0
North Carolina Tar Heels
Record: 5-0
Oklahoma Sooners
Record: 6-0
Oregon Ducks
Record: 5-0
Penn State Nittany Lions
Record: 5-0
Washington Huskies
Record: 5-0
USC Trojans
Record: 6-0