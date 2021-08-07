College football teams with the best chance to win the national championship
With a new college football season fast approaching, USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the teams with the best chance to win the national title.
Expect some famous faces participating in the historic weekend, like Super Bowl champion running back Marshawn Lynch.
Mario Cristobal said that both DJ James and Jamal Hill are indefinitely suspended after an alleged airsoft gun incident has both players facing charges.
It's a LOADED War Room previewing UT's fall camp, talking recruiting and discussing the latest in conference realignment
Japan reached the milestone of one million coronavirus cases on Friday, domestic media reported, as infections soared in Olympics host Tokyo and other urban areas. Japan decided this week to expand COVID-19 curbs to more than 70% of its population, but in contrast to stringent lockdowns elsewhere, authorities are relying mainly on requests for self-restraint and peer pressure. A South Korean nursing assistant who was paralysed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine was recognised as a victim of an industrial accident, making her eligible for government benefits and compensation.
The road to All Valley is set in stone for December with the release of a new teaser for Netflix’s Cobra Kai season 4. And while Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) have combined the power of their respective dojos, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang, there can only be one winner and Kreese’s (Martin Kove) […]
We tackle the most interesting, relevant fantasy questions facing the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago Bears.
The Las Vegas Raiders are installing a package of plays for backup quarterback Marcus Mariota in 2021.
Who are Wisconsin's toughest 2021 opponents?
ESPN releases 2021 preseason college football power rankings
Examining how players that have left the West Virginia basketball program have fared in their new destinations.
NASCAR is back after a two-week break, and the pressure is on for teams on the playoff bubble. Find out what drivers are saying.
A report on Thursday morning indicated former Washington, Cleveland and Baltimore quarterback Robert Griffin III was finalizing a deal to join ESPN as an analyst and the deal became official later in the day. Griffin will be in the booth for a college football game and will also do studio work for college and the [more]
We think it’s fair to say that American women, no matter how stylish, can never compete with the French.After all, there’s a certain essence to their approach that is effortlessly cool…like, at all times. We’ve...
Crew members of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded nearly 60,000 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana at Florida's Port Everglades.
The White House is increasingly taking aim at Republican governors who have relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, casting what President Joe Biden once described as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” as a pandemic of the red states.
Michigan football's secondary will be down a man heading into the season. Redshirt sophomore Sammy Faustin wasn't listed on the active roster, and team spokesman David Ablauf explained why Friday.
When Football Outsiders recently ranked the top-25 sleeper prospects in the NFL, the Detroit Lions' Julian Okwara and Quintez Cephus made the cut.
The poll will be released Tuesday. Defending champion Alabama is a likely No. 1, but there's a handful of teams that will be vying for the top slot.
At a press conference on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the ongoing House select committee investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The speaker honored the law enforcement officers who died as a result of the riot, calling them "martyrs of democracy."
First things first: He has to clear COVID protocol first, Dabo Swinney announced.