College football teams with the best chance to win the national championship

Reuters

Japan reached the milestone of one million coronavirus cases on Friday, domestic media reported, as infections soared in Olympics host Tokyo and other urban areas. Japan decided this week to expand COVID-19 curbs to more than 70% of its population, but in contrast to stringent lockdowns elsewhere, authorities are relying mainly on requests for self-restraint and peer pressure. A South Korean nursing assistant who was paralysed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine was recognised as a victim of an industrial accident, making her eligible for government benefits and compensation.