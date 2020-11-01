College football takeaways: Could Cincinnati crash the College Football Playoff?

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell enjoys self-promotion about as much as he does pre-snap penalties. He’s an archetype of so many coach clichés – blinders on, one day at a time and the relentless pursuit of getting better every game.

But even Fickell, who gets an allergic reaction to hype, acknowledges that No. 7 Cincinnati should be considered in the thick of the conversation for the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats are coming off back-to-back blowouts of two teams expected to be among their stiffest competition in the AAC. And hence, at 5-0, they are playing as well as any team in America.

The Bearcats trounced No. 16 SMU in Dallas two weeks ago, 42-13, and blasted defending AAC champion Memphis, 49-10, on Saturday. (Memphis beat UC twice last season, which lingered heavily over the Bearcat players and staff this week.)

Fickell was a co-defensive coordinator on Ohio State’s 2014 national title team and has been around enough CFP contenders to know what they look like. When asked if Cincinnati looks like that, Fickell’s deep exhale revealed the difficult balance between his hesitancy to overhype and the need to promote his team.

“I think we have the ability to be able to do it,” Fickell said of playoff contention. “When you have a quarterback and you can play solid defense, I think you have a chance. For us in part, it’s not just coach speak, you can win every game. If you aren’t playing your best at the end of the season, [the committee] won’t give a damn you beat Memphis 49-10 or how badly you beat SMU. You have to be playing your best ball.”

Few are playing better than the Bearcats. Coordinator Marcus Freeman’s defense is among the nation’s elite units. Cincinnati entered the day No. 5 in scoring defense, if you count teams that have played more than four games. Cincinnati returned its entire defensive line rotation this season, giving it a unit that could compete in most Power Five leagues. They are also stout in the secondary, with safety James Wiggins, corner Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and corner Arquon Bush all destined to play on Sundays. (Bush got banged up against Memphis).

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, front right, leads the team onto the field against Memphis before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Cincinnati. (Photo by Gary Landers)

Cincinnati held Memphis’ explosive offense to its worst output since 2015 and delivered the Tigers their worst overall loss since 2011. Junior quarterback Desmond Ridder continues his evolution, completing 21-of-26 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Jerome Ford ran for 116 yards on nine carries and scored two touchdowns. A defense-first program in Fickell’s early years is evolving and becoming more complete.

It was revealing late Saturday that Fickell noted he was watching Texas and Oklahoma State. The No. 6 Cowboys’ overtime loss means another inch up for No. 7 Cincinnati in the rankings. What does that mean the first time the College Football Playoff committee rankings come out on Nov. 24? It’s hard to say.

But at this point, with the Pac-12 not starting and Cincinnati having a better case than anyone in the Big 12, it’d be hard to keep them out of the conversation. Is Georgia or Notre Dame, the two teams ranked ahead of the Bearcats (along with Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State), really significantly better? We’ll learn more as weeks go on, but that’s a muddled argument right now.

The biggest drawback for Cincinnati will be its light schedule the rest of the season. They won’t likely play any ranked teams, as a trip to UCF on Nov. 21 looms as the biggest high-profile test.

That’s likely one of the ulterior motives of Fickell stressing they need to be peaking at the end of the year. He won’t say it, but style points will matter more for Cincinnati than teams from SEC, Big Ten and ACC.

Fickell said the anti-social nature of COVID-19 could lend his players to not getting big heads. He joked that he’s not sure what college kids do to celebrate now, but in his day he’d go to the bar with his teammates and find plenty of folks willing to buy celebratory beers.

