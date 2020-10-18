College football takeaways: Is Notre Dame actually underrated this season?

The Irish are annually among the most overrated, over-analyzed and over-exposed teams in America. Notre Dame’s ubiquity has long been the root of its divisiveness, as it ranks with the Yankees, Cowboys and Lakers among legacy brands that artificially manufacture attention.

That’s why it’s surprising that Notre Dame finds itself quietly having ascended to the top of the rankings this season. The Irish are ranked No. 4 in the country, well positioned for a playoff spot and poised for an epic showdown with No. 1 Clemson on Nov. 7 that will give one of those programs an inside shot at a College Football Playoff bid.

“They should be way more hyped,” said an opposing coach who has studied the Irish. It may be the first time in recorded history those words have been spoken about Notre Dame.

Notre Dame should be ranked No. 3 come Monday after its 12-7 victory over Louisville, with the assumption that the Irish leap one of the SEC powers. (That ranking may be adjusted once Big Ten and Pac-12 teams start playing and garner more votes.)

But it’s perhaps revealing that we still don’t know if this Notre Dame team resembles a College Football Playoff-caliber team. “It’s really early,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said after the game that bumped the Irish to 4-0. He added: “It’s almost Game 2 for us in a sense because of our stop and restart. It’s pretty early in the season for us. We’re going to be a better football team as we continue to grow and develop.”

View photos Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly looks on during warmups before the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State on Dec. 28, 2019. (Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

The recipe is a familiar one for the Irish. They have one of the country’s most dominant offensive lines, a capable quarterback in fifth-year senior Ian Book and a sound defense that appears to be growing up under well-regarded coordinator Clark Lea.

While the Irish have the run game, the Louisville game exposed some deficiencies in the pass game. Kelly attributed some of that to 30-mph minds. But Notre Dame’s offense stalled in the red zone, including three first half trips resulting in just six points after a questionable fake field goal attempt late in the half.

If there’s a singular player Notre Dame needs to emerge, it’s junior receiver Kevin Austin. He missed the first two games with an injury and had a touchdown taken away on the final drive of the half when officials ruled he failed to keep his foot in bounds. He can potentially add an element of dynamism the Irish have lacked.

“This team is nowhere near where it can be and I think it will be,” Kelly said. “We know that we’re going to have to improve in certain areas.”

Mullets taking over ‘Merica

They have more than a half-dozen players with mullets, including a middle linebacker with his flow dyed blond. They brag about having the shortest offensive line in college football, with 5-foot-9 Sam Thompson anchoring the line at center. They play on teal turf in a touristy beach town where suddenly there’s high-end football to complement the golf courses.

After Coastal Carolina beat No. 21 Louisiana, 30-27, on Wednesday night, the program went to 4-0 and is poised to be ranked for the first in school history. Picked to finish last in the Sun Belt this season, Coastal Carolina has emerged as one of the nation’s best stories. The Chanticleers may or may not get ranked, but there’s no program in college football that exudes fun more than them.

“For us, it would be a big deal,” second-year coach Jamey Chadwell told Yahoo Sports about the chance to get ranked. “For us, maybe more important, we’ve never been to a bowl game. That’d be huge for our players and our university.”

This is Chadwell’s second season as full-time head coach, as he took over for business mogul Joe Moglia full time last season. Coastal’s transition up from FCS had endured the requisite bumps, as it’d gone 5-7 in 2018 and in Chadwell’s debut in 2019.

Story continues