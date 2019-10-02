College Football Staff Picks Against the Spread for Week 6 Games
There are some very intriguing games on the slate in Week 6, including three clashes between ranked teams.
Below, our staff's writers and editors make their picks against the spread for Week 6, along with the standings after Week 5.
Season-long standings
Molly Geary: 33-25-2
Scooby Axson: 32-26-2
Tim Rohan: 31-27-2
Max Meyer: 30-28-2
Michael Shapiro: 29-29-2
Laken Litman: 29-29-2
Ross Dellenger: 28-30-2
Joan Niesen: 23-35-2
No. 18 UCF (-4) at Cincinnati
No. 11 Texas (-11) at West Virginia
Baylor at Kansas State (-2.5)
Virginia Tech at Miami (-13)
Cal at No. 13 Oregon (-17.5)
No. 15 Washington (-14.5) at Stanford
No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan (-5)
No. 3 Georgia (-25) at Tennessee
TCU at Iowa State (-3.5)
No. 7 Auburn (-3) at No. 10 Florida
No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State (-20)
Utah State at No. 5 LSU (-26)