College Football Staff Picks Against the Spread for Week 3 Games

While we don't have any ranked matchups this week, Week 3 offers several intriguing lines for college football's biggest games.

Below, our staff's writers and editors make their picks for Week 3, along with the standings after Week 2.

Season-long standings

Molly Geary: 15-8-1

Max Meyer: 14-9-1

Scooby Axson: 13-10-1

Michael Shapiro: 12-11-1

Joan Niesen: 11-12-1

Tim Rohan: 11-12-1

Laken Litman: 10-13-1

Ross Dellenger: 9-14-1

















No. 20 Washington State (-9) vs. Houston at NRG Stadium

Pittsburgh at No. 13 Penn State (-17)

Stanford at No. 17 UCF (-7.5)

No. 2 Alabama (-25) at South Carolina

No. 24 USC (-4) at BYU

No. 19 Iowa (-2) at Iowa State

Arizona State at No. 18 Michigan State (-13)

No. 9 Florida (-8) at Kentucky

TCU (-2.5) at Purdue

No. 1 Clemson (-27.5) at Syracuse

Florida State at No. 25 Virginia (-7.5)

No. 5 Oklahoma (-23) at UCLA