College Football Staff Picks Against the Spread for Week 2 Games
After a wild Week 1 of college football betting action, most notably the results of Auburn-Oregon and Stanford-Northwestern, SI's college football staff is back for more picks against the spread for Week 2. You may notice that No. 23 Stanford at USC is not listed, as we are staying away from that game with the uncertain status of Cardinal star quarterback K.J. Costello.
Below, our staff's writers and editors make their picks for Week 2, along with the standings after Week 1.
Season-long standings
Joan Niesen: 7-5
Molly Geary: 7-5
Scooby Axson: 7-5
Ross Dellenger: 6-6
Max Meyer: 6-6
Michael Shapiro: 6-6
Laken Litman: 5-7
Tim Rohan: 4-8
Army at No. 7 Michigan (-23)
No. 21 Syracuse at Maryland (-1)
Cincinnati at No. 5 Ohio State (-16.5)
No. 25 Nebraska (-4.5) at Colorado
No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson (-18.5)
BYU at Tennessee (-3)
No. 6 LSU (-4.5) at No. 9 Texas
Miami (-6) at North Carolina
Cal at No. 14 Washington (-13.5)
Minnesota (-3) at Fresno State
West Virginia at Missouri (-14.5)
Vanderbilt at Purdue (-8)