College football: The six best games to watch and stream Saturday

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and the No. 2 Buckeyes face their biggest test of the season when they face off with No. 3 Michigan on Saturday. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

The Times will highlight the top college football games worth watching each week. Here’s a rundown of six games in Week 13 of the 2022 season that should be worth your viewing time. All times are Pacific.

No. 3 Michigan (11-0) at No. 2 Ohio State (11-0)

Michigan running back Blake Corum carries the ball against Illinois in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Nov. 19. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

To say there is a lot at stake in this game at Ohio Stadium is an understatement — the winner clinches the Big Ten East Division title, a trip to the conference championship in Indianapolis and most likely a berth in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Game, as it is called, will also feature two Heisman Trophy candidates — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan running back Blake Corum. Corum injured his knee during the Wolverines' 19-17 win over Illinois last week, but he is expected to play in what will be Michigan’s first visit to Columbus, Ohio, since 2018. Ohio State is favored by 7 1/2 points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. Fox, Fox Sports app.

South Carolina (7-4) at No. 8 Clemson (10-1)

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) celebrates after a long run against Miami on on Nov. 19 in Clemson, S.C. (Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

A win gives Clemson its eighth consecutive victory over South Carolina in the Palmetto State game, which would be the longest in the series dating back to 1896. And it would keep the Tigers in the mix for a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Last week, the Gamecocks routed then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-38, which all but eliminated the Volunteers from making the top-four as quarterback Spencer Rattler passed for 438 yards and six touchdowns. A victory would give the Tigers their 41st straight home win. Clemson is favored by 14 1/2 points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. ABC, ESPN+.

No. 9 Oregon (9-2) at No. 21 Oregon State (8-3)

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix looks to pass against Utah on Nov. 19 in Eugene, Ore. (Andy Nelson / Associated Press)

A win puts Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game against USC but getting to Las Vegas on Dec. 2 won’t be easy. For the first time since 2012 both teams are ranked, and the Beavers are looking to upgrade their bowl game invitations with a pass defense that has allowed an average of 220 yards. Last week against Utah, Ducks quarterback Bo Nix played on an injured ankle that limited his mobility, but he still passed for 287 yards and a touchdown against the Utes. And, defensive back Bennett Williams had two interceptions and a career-high 14 tackles. Oregon State’s Damien Martinez has had five consecutive games rushing for 100 or more yards, including 138 against Arizona State last week. Oregon is favored by 3 1/2 points.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN+.

Iowa State (4-7) at No. 4 Texas Christian (11-0)

TCU kicker Griffin Kell, center, celebrates with teammates Jordy Sandy (31) and Kee'Yon Stewart after Kell scored a field goal in the final seconds against Baylor in Waco, Texas, on Nov. 19. (LM Otero / Associated Press)

Although Iowa State is at the bottom of the Big 12 standings, undefeated Texas Christian has to be wary of the Cyclones' defense, which is first in the conference in yards allowed (277 per game) and has held eight opponents to 20 points or fewer. The Horned Frogs kept their unbeaten record and No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings by edging Baylor 29-28 on a game-ending field goal. The last time TCU was undefeated this late in the season was 2010 when it finished 13-0, which included a victory in the Rose Bowl. Texas Christian is favored by 9 1/2 points.

How to watch: 1 p.m. Fox, Fox Sports app.

No. 15 Notre Dame (8-3) at No. 6 USC (10-1)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, left, celebrates after the Trojans defeated rival UCLA 48-45 on Nov. 19 in Pasadena. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

USC’s dramatic 48-45 win over crosstown rival UCLA put the Trojans in the Pac-12 championship game. Now USC has to get past the Fighting Irish to have a fighting chance at a berth in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The latest chapter of this great intersectional rivalry finds Notre Dame on a five-game winning streak after shutting out Boston College in the snow, 44-0. A key matchup is Caleb Williams, USC’s Heisman Trophy candidate who accounted for three touchdowns and 503 yards against UCLA, trying to outwit Notre Dame star defensive back Benjamin Morrison, who picked off three passes against Boston College. USC is favored by 5 1/2 points.

How to watch: 4:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN+.

No. 13 Washington (9-2) at Washington State (7-4)

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passes the ball against Colorado on Nov. 19 in Seattle. (Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

The sweetness of the Apple Cup turned sour for Washington last year when the Cougars snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 40-13 win on the Huskies' home field in Seattle. Washington, which has won five straight games, is in a position to make the Pac-12 championship game against USC, which it did not play in the regular season, if it gets assistance from other conference teams for a trip to Las Vegas. The Huskies should know their fate before a chilly nighttime kickoff in Pullman, Wash. Washington is favored by 2 1/2 points.

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.