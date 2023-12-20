College football signing day tracker 2024: Live updates, top recruits & classes for early signing period

Good bye 2023, hello 2024.

The early signing period takes over the college football world Wednesday as the nation's top recruits finally, officially, make their decisions for the upcoming season. While some players will wait until February's National Signing Day to make their final decisions, a lot of the dominoes will fall this week during the early period.

For the moment, every school is chasing Georgia, which sits atop the recruiting class leaderboards per 247Sports' Composite rankings. But there's still a lot of figuring out to do as college football hurdles toward bowl season.

Ohio State has secured a commitment from the top player in the class, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. However, other schools are still doggedly pursuing the prospective star. Will he remain with Buckeyes, or will another team woo him before pen goes to paper? Elsewhere, everyone is waiting to see what happens with Dylan Raiola, who committed to Georgia, the alma mater of godfather Matthew Stafford. But rumors are swirling he may join Nebraska, where his father and former NFL center Dominic Raiola went to school.

Here are the latest updates and breakdowns of this year's early signing period:

Early signing day 2024 latest updates

This section will be upated.

National signing day: Top 100 commits from early signing period

Player ratings reflect 247Sports Composite rankings. (Position rank in parentheses)

Five-star players

No. 1 Jeremiah Harris (No. 1 WR)

No. 2 Williams Nwaneri (No. 1 DL)

No. 3 Ellis Robinson IV (No. 1 CB)

No. 4 Cam Coleman (No. 2 WR)

No. 5 Julian Sayin (No. 1 QB)

No. 6 Dylan Raiola (No. 2 QB)

No. 7 Micah Hudson (No. 3 WR)

No. 8 Justin Williams (No. 1 LB)

No. 9 David Stone (No. 2 DL)

No. 10 DJ Lagway (No. 3 QB)

No. 11 Jordan Seaton (No. 1 OT)

No. 12 Ryan Williams (No. 4 WR)

No. 13 Colin Simmons (No. 1 EDGE)

No. 14. KJ Bolden (No. 1 S)

No. 15 Justin Scott (No. 3 DL)

No. 16 Sammy Brown (No. 2 LB)

No. 17 Dylan Stewart (No. 2 EDGE)

No. 18 Jaylen Mbakwe (No. 1 ATH)

No. 19 Terry Bussey (No. 2 ATH)

No. 20 Mike Matthews (No. 5 WR)

No. 21 Bryant Wesco (No. 6 WR)

No. 22 Armondo Blount (No. 4 DL)

No. 23 Mylan Graham (No. 7 WR)

No. 24 Ryan Wingo (No. 8 WR)

No. 25 Brandon Baker (No. 2 OT)

No. 26 Eddrick Houston (No. 5 DL)

No. 27 Dominick McKinley (No. 6 DL)

No. 28 Josiah Thompson (No. 3 OT)

No. 29 Cam Williams (No. 9 WR)

No. 30 Xavier Filsaime (No. 2 S)

No. 31 Perry Thompson (No. 10 WR)

No. 32 Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (No. 7 DL)

No. 33 Jordan Ross (No. 3 EDGE)

No. 34 Aaron Scott (No. 2 CB)

No. 35 LJ McCray (No. 8 DL)

No. 36 Air Noland (No. 4 QB)

Four-stars

No. 37 Elijah Rushing (No. 4 EDGE)

No. 38 Taylor Tatum (No. 1 RB)

No. 39 Charles Lester III (No. 3 CB)

No. 40 Chris Cole (No. 3 LB)

No. 41 Kobe Black (No. 3 S)

No. 42 Guerby Lambert (No. 4 OT)

No. 43 Gatlin Bair (No. 11 WR)

No. 44 Trey'Dez Green (No. 1 TE)

No. 45 Demarcus Riddick (No. 4 LB)

No. 46 Aydin Breland (No. 9 DL)

No. 47 Caleb Odom (No. 2 TE)

No. 48 Ny Carr (No. 12 WR)

No. 49 Jeremiah McClellan (No. 13 WR)

No. 50 Joshisa Trader (No. 3 ATH)

No. 51 Myles Graham (No. 5 LB)

No. 52 Kamarion Franklin (No. 10 DL)

No. 53 Jaden Reddell (No. 3 TE)

No. 54 Luke Kromenhoek (No. 5 QB)

No. 55 Zavier Mincey (No. 4 S)

No. 56 Quinton Martin (No. 4 ATH)

No. 57 Nate Frazier (No. 2 RB)

No. 58 Bryce West (No. 4 CB)

No. 59 CJ Carr (No. 6 QB)

No. 60 Marquise Lightfoot (No. 5 EDGE)

No. 61 Carter Nelson (No. 4 TE)

No. 62 Zabien Brown (No. 5 CB)

No. 63 Demello Jones (No. 5 S)

No. 64 Landen Thomas (No. 5 TE)

No. 65 Drelon Miller (No. 14 WR)

No. 66 Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (No. 6 LB)

No. 67 Xavier Jordan (No. 15 WR)

No. 68 Zaquan Patterson (No. 6 S)

No. 69 Kameron Davis (No. 3 RB)

No. 70 Jeremiah Beaman (No. 11 DL)

No. 71 Aaron Flowers (No. 7 S)

No. 72 Zion Kearney (No. 16 WR)

No. 73 Adarius Hayes (No. 7 LB)

No. 74 Luke Reynolds (No. 6 TE)

No. 75 Corian Gipson (No. 6 CB)

No. 76 Kevin Riley (No. 4 RB)

No. 77 Christian Bentancur (No. 7 TE)

No. 78 Grant Brix (No. 5 OT)

No. 79 Amaris Williams (No. 12 DL)

No. 80 Dakoda Fields (No. 7 CB)

No. 81 Jerrick Gibson (No. 5 RB)

No. 82 Jamonta Waller (No. 6 EDGE)

No. 83 Jordan Marshall (No. 6 RB)

No. 84 NiTareon Tuggle (No. 17 WR)

No. 85 Casey Poe (No. 1 IOL)

No. 86 Cai Bates (No. 8 CB)

No. 87 Amir Jackson (No. 8 TE)

No. 88 Dashawn McBryde (No. 8 S)

No. 89 TJ Moore (No. 18 WR)

No. 90 Dealyn Evans (No. 13 DL)

No. 91 Marcelles Williams (No. 9 CB)

No. 92 Aaron Chiles (No. 8 LB)

No. 93 Jadyn Davis (No. 7 QB)

No. 94 Davon Mitchell (No. 9 TE)

No. 95 James Peoples (No. 7 RB)

No. 96 Charleston Collins (No. 14 DL)

No. 97 Ethan Grunkemeyer (No. 8 QB)

No. 98 Ondre Evans (No. 10 CB)

No. 99 Ryan Pellum (No. 19 WR)

No. 100 Jason Zandamela (No. 2 IOL)

National signing day: Top 10 classes from early signing period

Team ratings reflect 247Sports Composite rankings. This section will be updated.

No. 1 Georgia (No. 1 SEC)

Commits: 27

Five-stars: 3

Top-100 players: 9

Four-stars: 20

Points: 310.10

No. 2 Ohio State (No. 1 Big Ten)

Commits: 22

Five-stars: 5

Top-100 players: 8

Four-stars: 12

Points: 295.57

No. 3 Alabama (No. 2 SEC)

Commits: 22

Five-stars: 3

Top-100 players: 7

Four-stars: 14

Points: 293.55

No. 4 Florida State (No. 1 ACC)

Commits: 23

Five-stars: 2

Top-100 players: 7

Four-stars: 15

Points: 291.24

No. 5 Texas (No. 3 SEC)

Commits: 21

Five-stars: 4

Top-100 players: 6

Four-stars: 15

Points: 287.95

No. 6 Miami (No. 2 ACC)

Commits: 27

Five-stars: 1

Top-100 players: 6

Four-stars: 12

Points: 282.03

No. 7 Oklahoma (No. 4 SEC)

Commits: 28

Five-stars: 1

Top-100 players: 4

Four-stars: 18

Points: 275.98

No. 8 Oregon (No. 2 Big Ten)

Commits: 23

Five-stars: 0

Top-100 players: 4

Four-stars: 18

Points: 275.31

No. 9 Notre Dame (No. 1 independent)

Commits: 23

Five-stars: 1

Top-100 players: 4

Four-stars: 15

Points: 274.07

No. 10 Florida (No. 5 SEC)

Commits: 19

Five-stars: 2

Top-100 players: 7

Four-stars: 11

Points: 272.65

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football signing day tracker 2024: Live updates, top recruits