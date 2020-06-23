College Football: SEC presses Mississippi, Bill Self threatens NCAA, Wisconsin Strip Clubs & COVID-19

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel returns after a week of vacation to lead Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde down a rabbit hole of topics…the guys begin with the growing concern for the football season in the fall. As numbers continue to rise both inside and outside of locker rooms, do we have any hope left for a season? (3:30)

The NCAA and the SEC both released statements last week asking the state of Mississippi to remove the confederate battle flag from their state flag. Will they actually make an impact? (25:29)

On the hardwood last week, OSU star Cade Cunningham decided to stick it out in Stillwater while Bill Self threatened the NCAA with a lawsuit. Does Self have a case? (33:45)

Dan also compiled a list of wacky stories over his holiday that includes one Wisconsin strip club, two all-time bowl sponsors and three warring tuna empires. (43:54)

Tune in for a wild story from Wisconsin... even Bucky the Badger is confused...

