As problems mount, college football's outlook appears grim: 'You can feel the tidal wave coming'

The painful unwinding of the 2020 college football season is upon us.

So many significant events for the sport have been squeezed into the last 72 hours that it feels like the rat-a-tat lyrics to the old REM song, “It’s the end of the world.” Except no one feels fine.

The most visceral news came with UConn football canceling the 2020 season on Wednesday morning, the first Division I program to do so. Then there are the star defections – Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman and the expectation that Penn State’s Micah Parsons will join them soon. It continued with an internal investigation at Colorado State for its handling of COVID-19, a Stadium report that three-quarters of Idaho players don’t want to play and three Big Ten schools with significant enough breakouts and contact tracing that they’ve paused workouts.

Then there’s the health scare of Indiana offensive lineman Brady Feeney, Pac-12 players threatening a walk-out and the roaring rumblings that high-profile players will continue to join the opt-out conga line. Then, of course, there’s Major League Baseball sputtering through its un-bubbled season and a spree of NFL players opting out of the season, leaving administrators feeling queasy about the future of their unpaid players. “You can feel the tidal wave coming,” a Power Five AD told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday morning.

The bottom line is that when the autopsy of the 2020 college football season is conducted, it will state the obvious about COVID-19’s role as saboteur. The spiral to get there – and it will be a classically disjointed process – has begun. The defections, cancellations and health concerns, taken individually, haven’t been enough to cancel the season. Collectively, they’ve created a new level of concern at the presidential level that will ultimately set the course for the sport.

“Each day, many campus executives become more unsure about playing fall sports,” said an industry source. “They read the headlines, they see the student concerns and they have a greater understanding of the risks involved. Ultimately, this may come down to simply who wants to go first.”

And this level of concern arrives before the two biggest obstacles of having a season have been addressed – students arriving back on campus and untenable contact tracing protocols that are destined to handcuff rosters.

It’s too early to declare the 2020 football season over. But the path to cancellation appears more obvious than the path to any type of functional and recognizable season. The beginning of the end is upon us, getting closer as the drumbeat of the news cycle grows louder and louder.

On campus, many college coaches are feeling better about playing than any time since players could return in June. Many have created an environment in summer workouts where they’ve limited exposure to the virus, preached social responsibility and have limited positive tests. But those situations have to be balanced with places like Michigan State, Rutgers and Northwestern, which are shut down right now. Schools like Cal, UCLA and USC have yet to be cleared for full team gatherings and physical contact because of government-issued virus-related restrictions.

“We all know where it’s going to end,” said a high-ranking athletic department official. “It’s a game of hot potato, and we’re all passing it around. We’re all so terrified [at the conference level] of being first and alone and 17 players go into the portal the next day. It’s sad and pathetic, but it represents the reality of where people are.”

While the situations at Colorado State, UConn and Rutgers have echoed loudest in the news cycle this week, Feeney’s situation is the biggest force behind the scenes at the administrative level. His mother’s viral Facebook post about her son’s struggle with COVID-19, posted in a forum dedicated to the concerned parents of college football players, had a chilling effect on athletic administrators and beyond.

