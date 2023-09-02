College Football Scores: Week 1 Top 25 Schedule & Scoreboard
College football season is underway!
Alright, Notre Dame and USC fans saw their teams in action a week ago but the rest of the nation gets to join the party this weekend as its the first full Saturday of college football.
The schedule doesn’t feature many marquee match-ups this opening weekend but a few games have already been compelling. We’ll keep you posted all day Saturday as to the happenings across the college football world so keep checking back for any news, notes, and scoring updates from today’s games.
Oh, and happy new year/Merry Christmas to college football fans all over the nation today. No matter who you root for, we’re all thrilled it’s back!
(Rankings are based on the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll)
Texas A&M
7 p.m. ET kickoff vs. New Mexico
Texas Tech
7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Wyoming
Tulane
8 p.m. ET kickoff vs. South Alabama
Ole Miss
Ole Miss 28, Mercer 7 (2nd quarter)
Wisconsin
3:30 p.m. ET vs. Buffalo
North Carolina
7:30 p.m. ET vs. South Carolina (Charlotte)
Oklahoma
Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0 – 4th quarter
Oregon State
Sunday at San Jose State
Kansas State
7 p.m. ET vs. Southeast Missouri State
TCU
TCU 35, Colorado 38 (4th quarter)
Oregon
Underway vs. Portland State
Utah
24-11 win vs. Florida (Thursday)
Notre Dame
3:30 p.m. vs. Tennessee State
Texas
3:30 p.m. vs. Rice
Washington
3:30 p.m. ET vs. Boise State
Tennessee
Tennessee 42, Virginia 10 (4th quarter – Nashville)
Clemson
Monday night at Duke
Florida State
Sunday night vs. LSU (Orlando)
Penn State
7:30 p.m. vs. West Virginia
USC
6:30 p.m. ET vs. Nevada
LSU
Sunday night vs. Florida State (Orlando)
Ohio State
3:30 p.m. ET at Indiana
Alabama
7:30 p.m. ET vs. Middle Tennessee
Michigan
Michigan 30, East Carolina 0 (4th quarter)
Georgia
6 p.m. ET vs. UT-Martin
