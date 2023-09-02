College Football Scores: Week 1 Top 25 Schedule & Scoreboard

College football season is underway!

Alright, Notre Dame and USC fans saw their teams in action a week ago but the rest of the nation gets to join the party this weekend as its the first full Saturday of college football.

The schedule doesn’t feature many marquee match-ups this opening weekend but a few games have already been compelling. We’ll keep you posted all day Saturday as to the happenings across the college football world so keep checking back for any news, notes, and scoring updates from today’s games.

Oh, and happy new year/Merry Christmas to college football fans all over the nation today. No matter who you root for, we’re all thrilled it’s back!

(Rankings are based on the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll)

Texas A&M

7 p.m. ET kickoff vs. New Mexico

7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Wyoming

8 p.m. ET kickoff vs. South Alabama

Ole Miss 28, Mercer 7 (2nd quarter)

3:30 p.m. ET vs. Buffalo

7:30 p.m. ET vs. South Carolina (Charlotte)

Oklahoma

Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0 – 4th quarter

Sunday at San Jose State

Kansas State

7 p.m. ET vs. Southeast Missouri State

TCU 35, Colorado 38 (4th quarter)

Oregon

Underway vs. Portland State

Utah

24-11 win vs. Florida (Thursday)

Notre Dame

3:30 p.m. vs. Tennessee State

3:30 p.m. vs. Rice

Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

3:30 p.m. ET vs. Boise State

Tennessee

Tennessee 42, Virginia 10 (4th quarter – Nashville)

Clemson

Monday night at Duke

Sunday night vs. LSU (Orlando)

7:30 p.m. vs. West Virginia

USC

6:30 p.m. ET vs. Nevada

LSU

Sunday night vs. Florida State (Orlando)

3:30 p.m. ET at Indiana

Alabama

7:30 p.m. ET vs. Middle Tennessee

Michigan

Michigan 30, East Carolina 0 (4th quarter)

Georgia

6 p.m. ET vs. UT-Martin

