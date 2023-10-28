College football scores, updates: USC vs. Cal, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin and more
Welcome to Week 9, the group of games that precedes the first edition of the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings for the 2023 season.
It's the time of year where top teams are on upset alert as the season can change drastically with just one result, and it didn't take long for Saturday to produce a big one. No. 6 Oklahoma's undefeated season is over as unranked Kansas knocked off the Sooners for the first time since 1997.
Penn State avoided a disaster of its own in the final minutes at home against Indiana, proving that upsets can emerge where we least expect them. We'll have our eye out for more surprises in addition to giving updates on the big matchups of the day.
No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin
Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBC | Line: OSU -14.5 | Total: 45.5
Ohio State turned in a dominant defensive effort and stayed undefeated with a 20-12 win over Penn State last week. The Buckeyes got a huge performance from Marvin Harrison Jr., who caught 11 passes for 162 yards and a TD. Wisconsin’s first season under coach Luke Fickell has been up and down. The Badgers had an early season loss at Washington State but still started the year 4-1. They've since lost starting QB Tanner Mordecai to injury while losing to Iowa at home and then beat Illinois last week. Will the Badgers be able to limit the Buckeyes offensively and keep things close in Camp Randall?
Colorado at No. 23 UCLA
Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: UCLA -14.5 | Total: 60.5
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes return after their bye week hoping to find some positive momentum after a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Stanford on Oct. 13. That was the Buffs' third loss in their last four games and puts them in serious jeopardy of not making a bowl game. Meanwhile, Chip Kelly's Bruins are ranked No. 23 but are stuck in the middle of the Pac-12 at 2-2 and need to win out to keep any hopes of a conference title berth alive. With plenty on the line for both teams, expect plenty of fireworks.
Cal can't take advantage of the turnover, failing to convert on 4th and 6.
USC VERY quickly gets the ball downfield for a go-ahead TOUCHDOWN! This game is wacky.
The Buckeyes elect to take the points this time to get on the board first.
OSU 3, Wisconsin 0
OH MY! Cal strips Caleb Williams on the very next play and the ball goes right back to the Bears!
Cal coughs it up AGAIN! It's USC's ball near midfield in a tie game.
Two plays later, the Buckeyes get it right back on a Braelon Allen fumble. OSU ball at midfield.
USC cashes in on the muffed punt return and scores a touchdown. We're all tied in Berkeley with 6:11 to play.
Cal 43, USC 43