College football scores, updates: UNC upset by Virginia; Utah outlasts USC on last-second field goal
The first marquee matchup of Week 8 didn't exactly live up to the hype, but the result will go a long way in shaping the Big Ten title race as No. 3 Ohio State topped No. 7 Penn State in a defensive battle. It was yet another deflating big-game loss in a long string of them for James Franklin's Nittany Lions.
The action picked up later as No. 6 Oklahoma eked out a win at home against UCF, which missed a two-point conversion in the waning seconds that would've tied the game. Elsewhere, No. 11 Alabama scored 27 consecutive points to blow right by Tennessee and Texas survived its own scare in controversial fashion on the road at Houston.
Then, in the late window, Virginia delivered the biggest upset of the day in knocking off No. 10 North Carolina, 31-27. No. 14 Utah followed that up with a dramatic finish in Los Angeles, toppling No. 18 USC on a last-second field goal.
Miami stops Clemson at the goal line on 4th down! It's over!
FINAL, 2OT: Miami 28, Clemson 20
After the teams traded field goals in the 1st OT, Miami gets the TD + 2PC to open the 2nd OT
Miami 28, Clemson 20
What a game in Los Angeles.
Utah's Cole Becker hits a 38-yard field goal to win it!
Utah 34, USC 32
Bryson Barnes scrambles for a long first down and the Utes are in field goal range!
Utah gets it! The Utes have the ball at the 40.
Crucial fourth down coming.