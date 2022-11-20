College football scores, updates: Tennessee falls to South Carolina, USC keeps CFP hopes alive
No. 5 Tennessee was blown out 63-38 by South Carolina in the biggest upset of the day. The Vols defense was helpless against the Gamecocks' prolific passing game.
That loss could potentially be great news for No. 7 USC, which held off UCLA 48-45 in a wild affair. That puts the Trojans at 10-1 with a spot in the Pac-12 title game secured. The Trojans' playoff hopes are very much alive.
Meanwhile, it was a scary day for another group of playoff hopefuls as No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all had to survive some close calls on Saturday.
Ohio State held off a furious late rally from Maryland to win 43-30, Michigan beat Illinois 19-17 on a field goal with 9 seconds to play, and TCU prevailed 29-28 over Baylor on their own last-second field goal.
Even No. 1 Georgia had a less-than-convincing 16-6 victory over Kentucky. In the end, everyone got the job done to get up a high-stakes final weekend of the regular season.
What else has happened today
Virginia Tech, Liberty players tribute Virginia players killed in shooting
Stanford's meaningless 61-yard field goal delivers epic bad beat
Purdue player's touchdown called back for excessive high-stepping
Another notable final: Fresno State 41, Nevada 14
Win means Fresno clinches spot in Mountain West title game.
Bulldogs will face Boise State for the league crown
Ducks get the first down they needed. That will be ballgame.
Oregon is going to beat Utah 20-17 after a few kneel downs.
Utah got a stop to give the offense another shot, but Utes stall on 4th down again.
Oregon 20, Utah 17. 1:57 to go (Utah has 2 timeouts)
And Cam Rising gives is right back with an interception of his own!
Oregon ball. 4:19 to play
Oregon was driving but Bo Nix throws a pick. Utah has life, but still trailing 20-17
Utah's Cam Rising short arms a 4th down throw and Oregon gets a huge stop.
Ducks lead 20-17. 6:57 left
Oregon puts together its own long drive, but it only yields a field goal.
Ducks 20, Utah 17. 11:17 to play