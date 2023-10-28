College football scores, updates: Oregon vs. Utah, Georgia vs. Florida and more
Welcome to Week 9, the group of games that precedes the first edition of the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings for the 2023 season.
It's the time of year where top teams are on upset alert as the season can change drastically with just one result, and it didn't take long for Saturday to produce a big one. No. 6 Oklahoma's undefeated season is over as unranked Kansas knocked off the Sooners for the first time since 1997.
Penn State avoided a disaster of its own in the final minutes at home against Indiana, proving that upsets can emerge where we least expect them. We'll have our eye out for more surprises in addition to giving updates on the big matchups of the day.
Here's what we're watching on Saturday:
↵
Clemson loses 24-17 to NC State, on pace for worst season since 2010
Clemson has suffered back-to-back regular season losses for the first time since 2011.
BYU kicks a field goal to cut Texas' lead to two possessions.
Texas 21, BYU 6
Bucky Irving is into the end zone for another score and the Ducks are rolling.
Oregon 28, Utah 6
Louisville-Duke and Notre Dame-Pitt games are back for the second half. The home schools are up 17-0 in both games.