College football scores, updates: Oregon vs. Utah, Georgia vs. Florida and more

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
Welcome to Week 9, the group of games that precedes the first edition of the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings for the 2023 season.

It's the time of year where top teams are on upset alert as the season can change drastically with just one result, and it didn't take long for Saturday to produce a big one. No. 6 Oklahoma's undefeated season is over as unranked Kansas knocked off the Sooners for the first time since 1997.

Penn State avoided a disaster of its own in the final minutes at home against Indiana, proving that upsets can emerge where we least expect them. We'll have our eye out for more surprises in addition to giving updates on the big matchups of the day.

Here's what we're watching on Saturday:

Live Updates
    This ended a bizarre sequence that started in the first half. Refs decided there was 1 second left when the teams were already in the locker room. So they decided to run one more play after the break...before the second half kickoff.

    Clemson loses 24-17 to NC State, on pace for worst season since 2010

    Clemson has suffered back-to-back regular season losses for the first time since 2011.

    Notre Dame adds onto its big lead after a muffed Pitt punt is recovered for a TD.

    BYU kicks a field goal to cut Texas' lead to two possessions.

    Texas 21, BYU 6

    Utah's Bryson Barnes is having a rough day. Another interception and the Ducks have scored again to take a 35-6 lead.

    Bucky Irving is into the end zone for another score and the Ducks are rolling.

    Oregon 28, Utah 6

    Louisville-Duke and Notre Dame-Pitt games are back for the second half. The home schools are up 17-0 in both games.

    NC State just beat Clemson and its coach had some fightin' words for...Steve Smith?

    Another wild finish here in D3: