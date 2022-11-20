College football scores, updates: Oregon vs. Utah and more

112
Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
USC quarterback Caleb Williams runs the ball against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on November 19, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
USC quarterback Caleb Williams runs the ball against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on November 19, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

No. 5 Tennessee was blown out 63-38 by South Carolina in the biggest upset of the day. The Vols defense was helpless against the Gamecocks' prolific passing game.

That loss could potentially be great news for No. 7 USC, which held off UCLA 48-45 in a wild affair. That puts the Trojans at 10-1 with a spot in the Pac-12 title game secured. The Trojans' playoff hopes are very much alive.

Meanwhile, it was a scary day for another group of playoff hopefuls as No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all had to survive some close calls on Saturday.

Ohio State held off a furious late rally from Maryland to win 43-30, Michigan beat Illinois 19-17 on a field goal with 9 seconds to play, and TCU prevailed 29-28 over Baylor on their own last-second field goal.

Even No. 1 Georgia had a less-than-convincing 16-6 victory over Kentucky. In the end, everyone got the job done to get up a high-stakes final weekend of the regular season.

There's also another excellent matchup out in Eugene as Oregon hosts Utah with significant Pac-12 title implications at stake.

What else has happened today

Live Updates
  • Yahoo Sports
  • Yahoo Sports

    Ducks get the first down they needed. That will be ballgame.

    Oregon is going to beat Utah 20-17 after a few kneel downs.

  • Yahoo Sports

    Utah got a stop to give the offense another shot, but Utes stall on 4th down again.

    Oregon 20, Utah 17. 1:57 to go (Utah has 2 timeouts)

  • Yahoo Sports

    And Cam Rising gives is right back with an interception of his own!

    Oregon ball. 4:19 to play

  • Yahoo Sports

    Oregon was driving but Bo Nix throws a pick. Utah has life, but still trailing 20-17

  • Yahoo Sports

    Utah's Cam Rising short arms a 4th down throw and Oregon gets a huge stop.

    Ducks lead 20-17. 6:57 left

  • Yahoo Sports

    Oregon puts together its own long drive, but it only yields a field goal.

    Ducks 20, Utah 17. 11:17 to play

  • Yahoo Sports
  • Yahoo Sports

    Utah grinds out a 13-play drive that ends with a game-tying score.

    Utes and Ducks are tied at 17. 2:39 left in 3rd

  • Yahoo Sports

    Oregon's first offensive play of the second half results in a lost fumble and scoop-and-score touchdown for Utah.

    Backup QB Ty Thompson was in to run a gadget play and it went horribly wrong.

    Oregon 17, Utah 10, early 3rd

Recommended Stories