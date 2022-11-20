College football scores, updates: Oregon vs. Utah and more
No. 5 Tennessee was blown out 63-38 by South Carolina in the biggest upset of the day. The Vols defense was helpless against the Gamecocks' prolific passing game.
That loss could potentially be great news for No. 7 USC, which held off UCLA 48-45 in a wild affair. That puts the Trojans at 10-1 with a spot in the Pac-12 title game secured. The Trojans' playoff hopes are very much alive.
Meanwhile, it was a scary day for another group of playoff hopefuls as No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all had to survive some close calls on Saturday.
Ohio State held off a furious late rally from Maryland to win 43-30, Michigan beat Illinois 19-17 on a field goal with 9 seconds to play, and TCU prevailed 29-28 over Baylor on their own last-second field goal.
Even No. 1 Georgia had a less-than-convincing 16-6 victory over Kentucky. In the end, everyone got the job done to get up a high-stakes final weekend of the regular season.
There's also another excellent matchup out in Eugene as Oregon hosts Utah with significant Pac-12 title implications at stake.
What else has happened today
Virginia Tech, Liberty players tribute Virginia players killed in shooting
Stanford's meaningless 61-yard field goal delivers epic bad beat
Purdue player's touchdown called back for excessive high-stepping
Ducks get the first down they needed. That will be ballgame.
Oregon is going to beat Utah 20-17 after a few kneel downs.
Utah got a stop to give the offense another shot, but Utes stall on 4th down again.
Oregon 20, Utah 17. 1:57 to go (Utah has 2 timeouts)
And Cam Rising gives is right back with an interception of his own!
Oregon ball. 4:19 to play
Oregon was driving but Bo Nix throws a pick. Utah has life, but still trailing 20-17
Utah's Cam Rising short arms a 4th down throw and Oregon gets a huge stop.
Ducks lead 20-17. 6:57 left
Oregon puts together its own long drive, but it only yields a field goal.
Ducks 20, Utah 17. 11:17 to play
Utah grinds out a 13-play drive that ends with a game-tying score.
Utes and Ducks are tied at 17. 2:39 left in 3rd
Oregon's first offensive play of the second half results in a lost fumble and scoop-and-score touchdown for Utah.
Backup QB Ty Thompson was in to run a gadget play and it went horribly wrong.
Oregon 17, Utah 10, early 3rd