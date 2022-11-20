College football scores, updates: Oregon vs. Utah and more

106
Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
USC quarterback Caleb Williams runs the ball against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on November 19, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
USC quarterback Caleb Williams runs the ball against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on November 19, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

No. 5 Tennessee was blown out 63-38 by South Carolina in the biggest upset of the day. The Vols defense was helpless against the Gamecocks' prolific passing game.

That loss could potentially be great news for No. 7 USC, which held off UCLA 48-45 in a wild affair. That puts the Trojans at 10-1 with a spot in the Pac-12 title game secured. The Trojans' playoff hopes are very much alive.

Meanwhile, it was a scary day for another group of playoff hopefuls as No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all had to survive some close calls on Saturday.

Ohio State held off a furious late rally from Maryland to win 43-30, Michigan beat Illinois 19-17 on a field goal with 9 seconds to play, and TCU prevailed 29-28 over Baylor on their own last-second field goal.

Even No. 1 Georgia had a less-than-convincing 16-6 victory over Kentucky. In the end, everyone got the job done to get up a high-stakes final weekend of the regular season.

There's also another excellent matchup out in Eugene as Oregon hosts Utah with significant Pac-12 title implications at stake.

What else has happened today

Live Updates

Recommended Stories