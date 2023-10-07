College football scores, updates: Oklahoma opens up lead on Texas in Red River Rivalry

We've got another fun day of college football ahead.

There are four ranked vs. ranked matchups on deck, headlined by the Red River Showdown between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas. Additionally, there are some really intriguing SEC matchups on the schedule, including No. 11 Alabama's trip to College Station to face Texas A&M and top-ranked Georgia hosting undefeated Kentucky.

Not to mention, there are teams like No. 4 Ohio State (vs. undefeated Maryland), No. 9 USC (vs. Arizona), No. 10 Notre Dame (at No. 25 Louisville) and No. 13 Washington State (at UCLA) in potentially tricky spots.

Here's what we're watching early today: