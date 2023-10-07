College football scores, updates: Oklahoma opens up lead on Texas in Red River Rivalry

Advertisement
We've got another fun day of college football ahead.

There are four ranked vs. ranked matchups on deck, headlined by the Red River Showdown between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas. Additionally, there are some really intriguing SEC matchups on the schedule, including No. 11 Alabama's trip to College Station to face Texas A&M and top-ranked Georgia hosting undefeated Kentucky.

Not to mention, there are teams like No. 4 Ohio State (vs. undefeated Maryland), No. 9 USC (vs. Arizona), No. 10 Notre Dame (at No. 25 Louisville) and No. 13 Washington State (at UCLA) in potentially tricky spots.

Here's what we're watching early today:

    The Longhorns are on the move and into Sooners territory after starting at their own 5-yard line.

    Oklahoma can't do anything with the turnover and has to punt it back to Texas. We'll see if Ewers can bounce back.

    Fumble! Oklahoma recovers it at midfield after Texas QB Quinn Ewers takes a monster hit on a scramble. That's Ewers' third turnover of the game.

    Simultaneously, Ohio State drove the length of the field and scored on a short run by Chip Trayanum to tie things up again in Columbus.

    Maryland 17, Ohio State 17

    The Sooners are in for another score! Tawee Walker plunges it in from short to give OU a 10-point lead.

    Oklahoma 27, Texas 17

    The Sooners are on the move and into Texas territory already.

    Taulia Tagovailoa has the Terrapins back on top after a 10-yard TD scramble.

    We're back for the second half of the Red River Rivalry, which has delivered plenty of drama so far. Oklahoma will have the ball again to start.