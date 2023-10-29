College football scores, updates: Ohio State stays perfect, UCLA handles Colorado
It's the time of year where top teams are on upset alert as the season can change drastically with just one result, and it didn't take long for Saturday to produce a big one. No. 6 Oklahoma's undefeated season is over as unranked Kansas knocked off the Sooners for the first time since 1997.
Two highly ranked teams that avoided disaster were No. 10 Penn State surviving against Indiana and No. 5 Washington escaping against Stanford, proving that upsets can emerge where we least expect them. Elsewhere, Oregon made a big statement with a 35-6 win over Utah and No. 1 Georgia took care of business against Florida.
We'll have our eye out for more surprises in addition to giving updates on the big matchups of the day.
We'll continue to update Colorado-UCLA and other notable matchups throughout the night.
FINAL: UCLA 28, Colorado 16
Buffs showing some fight. Shedeur Sanders gets Colorado its first TD with a nice toss to Jimmy Horn.
2:37 on the clock
UCLA 28, Colorado 16
FINAL: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 10
And UCLA scores again. It's all but over in Pasadena. 7:20 to play.
UCLA 28, Colorado 9
Touchdown Washington! Dillon Johnson rushes around the edge for a 13-yard touchdown and that'll likely do it.
Washington 42, Stanford 33