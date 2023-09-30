College football scores, updates: Notre Dame vs. Duke, LSU vs. Ole Miss and more
We're in for another fun Saturday of college football as we fully dive into conference play.
There are three ranked vs. ranked showdowns on the day as well as some tricky road spots for other ranked teams, which could put some of the nation's top teams on upset watch.
Caleb Williams and No. 8 USC survived a nail-biter at Colorado after dominating most of the game. The defending Heisman Trophy winner threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns but had to sweat out the win as the Trojans defense was gashed for 27 second-half points.
Elsewhere, Kentucky's Ray Davis had himself a career day in the Wildcats' upset win over No. 22 Florida, running for 280 yards and three touchdowns. No. 3 Texas had no problem handling Kansas despite a lucky Jayhawks bounce and No. 1 Georgia survived a road scare at Auburn.
Here's what else we're watching in Week 5 (scroll for live updates).
No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss
Time: 6 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: LSU -2.5 | Total: 66.5
The Tigers entered the season with national title hype, but their play has been uneven so far. LSU was blasted in the second half of the season-opener vs. Florida State but has since won three straight. The offense has been prolific, but the defense still has major concerns — particularly in the secondary. Does Ole Miss have the skill talent to exploit LSU’s weaknesses? On paper it would appear so, but the Rebels have not looked quite right on offense. Back at home, how will Lane Kiffin’s team respond following last week’s uninspiring performance against Alabama?
No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke
Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: ND -5.5 | Total: 52.5
Notre Dame is coming off a brutal last-second loss to Ohio State. It had to be incredibly deflating for Marcus Freeman’s program, and now the Irish have to go on the road to face an undefeated Duke team. Notre Dame has clearly improved with Sam Hartman at QB, but will this team be able to bounce back after such a crushing defeat? For Duke, this is the program’s biggest game in years and the first time the school has ever hosted ESPN’s “College GameDay” for football. Will coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils be ready for the moment?
The drive stalls out there though and the Blue Devils settle for a field goal attempt ... which sails wide right.
Notre Dame 7, Duke 0
The Blue Devils have cobbled together an impressive first drive of their own and are inside Notre Dame's red zone now.
Touchdown Notre Dame! Audric Estime rumbles for a 6-yard score after the punt fake got the Irish near the end zone.
Notre Dame 7, Duke 0
On fourth down at midfield, Marcus Freeman dials up a fake and gets the yardage and then some, moving the ball inside Duke's red zone.
Irish with the punt fake!
We're under way with Notre Dame-Duke in Durham. The Irish will start with the ball.
LSU strikes again! Jayden Daniels finds Kyren Lacy on a 29-yard fade.
Ole Miss 31, LSU 28