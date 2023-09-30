College football scores, updates: Notre Dame vs. Duke, LSU vs. Ole Miss and more

We're in for another fun Saturday of college football as we fully dive into conference play.

There are three ranked vs. ranked showdowns on the day as well as some tricky road spots for other ranked teams, which could put some of the nation's top teams on upset watch.

Caleb Williams and No. 8 USC survived a nail-biter at Colorado after dominating most of the game. The defending Heisman Trophy winner threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns but had to sweat out the win as the Trojans defense was gashed for 27 second-half points.

Elsewhere, Kentucky's Ray Davis had himself a career day in the Wildcats' upset win over No. 22 Florida, running for 280 yards and three touchdowns. No. 3 Texas had no problem handling Kansas despite a lucky Jayhawks bounce and No. 1 Georgia survived a road scare at Auburn.

Here's what else we're watching in Week 5 (scroll for live updates).

Time: 6 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: LSU -2.5 | Total: 66.5

The Tigers entered the season with national title hype, but their play has been uneven so far. LSU was blasted in the second half of the season-opener vs. Florida State but has since won three straight. The offense has been prolific, but the defense still has major concerns — particularly in the secondary. Does Ole Miss have the skill talent to exploit LSU’s weaknesses? On paper it would appear so, but the Rebels have not looked quite right on offense. Back at home, how will Lane Kiffin’s team respond following last week’s uninspiring performance against Alabama?

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: ND -5.5 | Total: 52.5

Notre Dame is coming off a brutal last-second loss to Ohio State. It had to be incredibly deflating for Marcus Freeman’s program, and now the Irish have to go on the road to face an undefeated Duke team. Notre Dame has clearly improved with Sam Hartman at QB, but will this team be able to bounce back after such a crushing defeat? For Duke, this is the program’s biggest game in years and the first time the school has ever hosted ESPN’s “College GameDay” for football. Will coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils be ready for the moment?