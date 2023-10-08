College football scores, updates: No. 9 USC trying to hold off Arizona in the second half
We've had another wild day of college football.
With four ranked vs. ranked matchups, there was plenty opportunity for drama and the marquee early game delivered in every way possible. In the end, the Red River Rivalry was decided in the final seconds as Dillon Gabriel led No. 12 Oklahoma on a 75-yard drive to beat No. 3 Texas, 34-30.
Then, later, No. 25 Louisville delivered an upset of its own and stayed undefeated with a 33-20 win over No. 10 Notre Dame. It's a crippling loss for the Irish, who are now almost assuredly out of the College Football Playoff with two losses.
Out West, UCLA flexed some defensive muscle in stifling Cameron Ward and No. 13 Washington State, topping the previously undefeated Cougars, 25-17. And Deion Sanders' Colorado team bounced back from back-to-back losses with a dramatic 27-24 win at Arizona State after kicking the winning field goal with 12 seconds left.
And in an even more dramatic finish, Georgia Tech upset No. 17 Miami 23-20 after one of the all-time coaching blunders by the Hurricanes in the final minute.
In the SEC, No. 23 LSU got a vital win on the road at No. 21 Missouri in a wild shootout and Alabama kept its positive momentum in a crucial SEC West road game at Texas A&M, holding off a late Aggies rally to win 26-20. In the SEC East, Georgia finally looked like the No. 1 team in the country in a blowout win over No. 20 Kentucky.
The pass on the 2-point try is knocked away by USC. Trojans will get their shot next.
Arizona 41, USC 35
Noah Fifita to Jacob Cowing AGAIN! Touchdown Wildcats to open 2OT.
Arizona has to go for 2 by rule this time. Maybe they should have done it in the first OT 🤷♂️
One play, touchdown Arizona. Noah Fifita to Jacob Cowing. One overtime isn't enough
USC 35, Arizona 35
USC makes quick work of its first OT possession as Caleb William rumbles into the end zone.
Arizona will get its try.
USC 35, Arizona 28
BAD SNAP! The kick was aborted! We're headed to overtime in LA!
Oh boy, Caleb Williams fumbled it but managed to fall on the ball. Near disaster for the Trojans.
But they'll have a short kick to win it here.