College football scores, updates: No. 5 Washington trying to hang on vs. Arizona State

The first marquee matchup of Week 8 didn't exactly live up to the hype, but the result will go a long way in shaping the Big Ten title race as No. 3 Ohio State topped No. 7 Penn State in a defensive battle. It was yet another deflating big-game loss in a long string of them for James Franklin's Nittany Lions.

The action picked up later as No. 6 Oklahoma eked out a win at home against UCF, which missed a two-point conversion in the waning seconds that would've tied the game. Elsewhere, No. 11 Alabama scored 27 consecutive points to blow right by Tennessee and Texas survived its own scare in controversial fashion on the road at Houston.

Then, in the late window, Virginia delivered the biggest upset of the day in knocking off No. 10 North Carolina, 31-27. No. 14 Utah followed that up with a dramatic finish in Los Angeles, toppling No. 18 USC on a last-second field goal.