College football scores, updates: Kansas shocks No. 6 Oklahoma; Oregon handling Utah early
Welcome to Week 9, the group of games that precedes the first edition of the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings for the 2023 season.
It's the time of year where top teams are on upset alert as the season can change drastically with just one result. Upsets can emerge where we least expect them, so we'll have our eye out for major surprises in addition to watching the big games listed below.
Here's what we're watching on Saturday:
While everybody catches their breath after that finish, here’s where we’re at in the other noteworthy games right now:
Dillon Gabriel's pass is deflected out of the end zone. Jayhawks win!
Final score: Kansas 38, Oklahoma 33
Three seconds left, OU at the 20-yard line. This is it, folks.
The Sooners have the ball with 42 seconds left.
Touchdown Kansas! Devin Neal plunges through the Oklahoma defense for the score!
