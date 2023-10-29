College football scores, updates: Colorado vs. UCLA and more

It's the time of year where top teams are on upset alert as the season can change drastically with just one result, and it didn't take long for Saturday to produce a big one. No. 6 Oklahoma's undefeated season is over as unranked Kansas knocked off the Sooners for the first time since 1997.

Penn State avoided a disaster of its own in the final minutes at home against Indiana, proving that upsets can emerge where we least expect them. Elsewhere, Oregon made a big statement with a 35-6 win over Utah and No. 1 Georgia took care of business against Florida.

We'll have our eye out for more surprises in addition to giving updates on the big matchups of the day.

We'll continue to update Colorado-UCLA and other notable matchups throughout the night.